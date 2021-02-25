Know govt’s welfare schemes, women told

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Principal Secretary (Social Welfare) K Sunitha has asked Dalit women to make themselves aware about the government schemes being implemented for them. She took part in the 15th annual state conference of Dalit Sthree Sakthi (DSS), held at Dr BR Ambedkar Bhavan here on Wednesday.

Speaking on the occasion, Sunitha said only 20 per cent of SC women have enrolled themselves for the ‘Amma Vodi’ scheme due to lack of awareness. “Women from backward classes should learn about the welfare schemes being implemented by the government. In a recent meeting in Rayalaseema, a woman MLA pointed out that untouchability is still being practised in a region, and that a section of public were not allowed into temples.”

“We request victims of racial discrimination to approach the social welfare department. Administrative action will be taken against the perpetrators by the department,” she said. Former director of the organisation Ayush Usha Kumari said several officers working for the upliftment of Dalits are being subjected to harassment at various levels.

She reiterated that education is the key to uplift people from the backward classes, and urged them to allow their children remain in schools and benefit from the government schemes.