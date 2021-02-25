NEP has potential to transform higher education sector: Governor

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: “The National Education Policy 2020 has the potential to transform the Indian Higher Education sector to meet the needs of the 21st Century and the challenge lies in its strategic implementation,” said Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan.

He participated as Chief Guest in the South Zone Vice Chancellors Meet 2020-21 organised through video conference by the Association of Indian Universities on Wednesday. Harichandan said the NEP 2020 is a forward looking, innovative, and learner-centric policy, launched after a long gap of 34 years and the policy envisages to develop knowledge, skills, values and dispositions with commitment to human rights, sustainable development and reflects a truly global education.

Association of Indian Universities (AIU) is a flagship body of Indian higher education institutions and offers policy advice to the Government of India and acts as a representative body of Indian universities. The AIU is also responsible for according equivalence to degrees/qualifications offered by foreign universities with those offered in India. The South Zone Vice Chancellors’ Meet was coordinated by GITAM University.