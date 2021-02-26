Andhra to ramp up testing, Covid-19 surveillance 

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM/KURNOOL/VIJAYAWADA: In the wake of spurt in Covid-19 cases in five States, the AP government has directed district administrations to strictly enforce Covid Appropriate Behaviour (CAB) among the public and ramp up testing to face possible second wave of corona.

Following the Centre’s directive to the States to be on alert about possible second wave, the government has already increased sample testing. The number of tests per day has been increased to 30,000 from less than 20,000 a few days ago. There is a marginal rise in the number of daily Covid count with the increase in tests.

In Visakhapatnam, 2,000 RT-PCR tests are being conducted a day though the district has a capacity to do 6,000 to 7,000 tests. Andhra Medical College Principal and Covid Special Officer PV Sudhakar said the number of Covid tests will be increased progressively to 6,000 a day within a week. The surveillance will also be enhanced. “Though the situation is not alarming, there should be no room for complacency. The number of positive cases, which were 15 on Wednesday, came down to eight on Thursday. However, there is a likelihood of increase in cases by the second week of March if the present trend continues,’’ he said. People should mandatorily wear face mask. If necessary, fines should be imposed on violators to prevent the spurt in Covid cases. The health infrastructure created earlier for treatment of Covid cases can be used if necessary, he said.

Children, elderly people and pregnant women should stay indoors and take all precautions. Anyone having fever, cold and body aches for more than three days should undergo a Covid test, Dr Sudhakar emphasised.In Kurnool, which shares border with Karnataka, police have decided to enforce CAB strictly from Monday. District Superintendent of Police K Fakeerappa said restrictions will be imposed on gathering of people at public places in Kurnool, Nandyal, Adoni, Dhone and Yemmiganur from Friday. “No face mask and spitting on roads will invite fine. Cases will also be booked against the violators of CAB,’’ the SP said.

Urging the people to venture out only in case of necessary, the SP said they should wear a face mask, use hand sanitiser and maintain physical distance at public places. Officials are also planning to restart screening centres at all the border checkposts to test people entering Kurnool from Telangana, Karnataka and Maharashtra.

Meanwhile, Sri Bhramaramba Mallikarjuna Swamy temple Executive Officer KS Rama Rao said screening centres have been set up at all entry points of Srisailam. The temple attracts a huge number of pilgrims from neighbouring Karnataka and also Maharashtra for Maha Sivaratri Brahmotsavams starting from March 4. Pilgrims will be allowed to enter the temple as per Covid-19 norms and the temple management will provide free sanitisers and face masks during the 11-day Brahmotsavams, he said.

Despite spurt in Covid-19 cases in some States, the government has not issued any special advisory for people entering Andhra Pradesh from Maharashtra, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Madhya Pradesh and Punjab, where the daily count is on the rise at an alarming rate.

“As of now, we have not observed any sudden spike in Covid cases in any district in the State. We are closely monitoring the situation and keeping track of any spread of coronavirus in any particular area with the help of ward volunteers. We are now following the same method of keeping track of the people entering AP from other States when the pandemic was at its peak, through constant communication with railway and airport authorities,” said Principal Secretary (Covid-19 Management and Vaccination) M Ravi Chandra.He stated that no special contact tracing is being done for anyone coming from the States, which are on high alert for the possible second wave.

No special advisory

