Chandrababu Naidu says Kuppam will continue to remain TDP bastion, warns of payback

Accusing the YSRC of resorting to threats, Naidu sought to know who they are to deny welfare schemes to the constituency.

Published: 26th February 2021 10:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th February 2021 10:33 AM

TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu addressing a public gathering at Gudipala in Kuppam on Thursday.

TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu addressing a public gathering at Gudipala in Kuppam on Thursday. | Express

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu, who commenced his three-day visit in his Assembly constituency Kuppam from Gudipala mandal on Thursday, told people of his constituency and party cadre that nothing is lost and Kuppam will always be a bastion of the yellow party. 

Addressing a series of roadside meetings starting from Gudipala mandal, where he was accorded warm welcome by party activists, Naidu accused the ruling YSRC for resorting to illegal methods such as threats, coercion and cheating for winning the panchayat elections. “Wherever the YSRC could not manage to make unanimous elections with coercion, they resorted to manipulation of results,” he alleged. Describing Kuppam as his big family, the TDP chief reiterated that he will always stand by the people of the constituency and there are no two things about it. 

Accusing the YSRC of resorting to threats, Naidu sought to know who they are to deny welfare schemes to the constituency. He also took exception to lack of progress in bringing HNSS water to Kuppam. “Even as Pulivendula never voted the TDP to victory, my government brought water to Pulivendula first and not Kuppam. Now, how dare they deny water to Kuppam?” he asked. Stating that he has taken note of every action of political leaders, officials and police, Naidu said he will pay back them with interest once their government is formed again in the State. “If they think they can do anything in Kuppam, they are daydreaming. People of Kuppam will never allow it,” he asserted. 

On the “false cases” being foisted against his party leaders and activists, Naidu said he is never afraid of such scare tactics and said he will stand by his partymen and fight legally irrespective of the cost. “When we come back, all such cases will be withdrawn,” he assured. He was also critical of the officials stating that they have shown their real face now. 

Addressing 3-4 meetings before his interaction with party activists on the first day, the Leader of Opposition did not mince his words in criticising Jagan Mohan Reddy and his government. At one point, he even said Jagan Mohan Reddy brand liquor is taking lives and ruining families.  During his interaction with party activists, he sought to know what went wrong in the panchayat elections, and claimed that the TDP had achieved a moral victory by fighting bravely against an “oppressive and cheating government”.

He assured more opportunities for the youth in the party in the coming days. “I am here to infuse new blood and give direction to the party,” Naidu said. Admitting that he neglected the party cadre for the State’s development, Naidu said if he had focused more on the party, the results of the 2019 Assembly polls would have been different.

