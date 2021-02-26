STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Complete land resurvey within deadline: Chief Secy Aditya Nath Das

In the first phase, 5,363 villages, in the second phase 5,911 villages and in the third phase 6,187 villages are being resurveyed. 

Published: 26th February 2021 10:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th February 2021 10:31 AM

land survey

For representational purposes ( File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Secretary Aditya Nath Das on Thursday directed the officials concerned to complete the land resurvey within the deadline. Reviewing the progress of the land resurvey, he emphasised that there should not be any lapses as YSR-Jagananna Saswatha Bhu Hakku and Bhu Raksha scheme is a flagship programme of the government. 

Principal Secretary (Revenue - Land) Usha Rani explained the progress of the resurvey, which has been taken up in three phases. In the first phase, 5,363 villages, in the second phase 5,911 villages and in the third phase 6,187 villages are being resurveyed. 

She said as per the deadline, the first phase will be completed by July and second phase by February 2022 and the third phase by October. A total of 70 base stations have been set up. Government advisor Ajey Kallam said the purpose of re-survey is to ensure land ownership is dispute free. He assured that there will not be any dearth of funds for the land resurvey. 

