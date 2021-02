By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: More than 45 sheep were crushed under the wheels of truck while they were being taken out for grazing near Mirzapur village on Thursday.

Nuzvid Rural SI Ranjith Kumar said that the sheep belonged to M Narayana, A Venkateswara Rao and M Srinivasa Rao, natives of Sunkollu village. The incident occurred in the early hours of Thursday when workers took out 200 sheep for grazing near Mirzapur village. After mowing down the sheep, the truck driver fled the spot.