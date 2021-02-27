STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Active cases reach 635 after 96 test positive for Covid in Andhra Pradesh 

Chittoor reported the only Covid-19 fatality in the period, according to a health department bulletin. 

Published: 27th February 2021 07:52 AM

Andhra Pradesh has conducted 1,38,77,968 sample tests for Covid-19 so far.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The state witnessed a slight spike in new Covid-19 cases as 96 positives emerged from 34,778 samples tested in the 24 hours ending Friday 9 am. Chittoor reported the only Covid-19 fatality in the period, according to a health department bulletin. 

With the fresh additions, the total caseload in the state rose to 8,89,681, out of which 8,81,877, inlcuding 71 on Friday, had recovered, and the Covid-19 toll stood at 7,169, leaving 635 active cases. Andhra Pradesh has conducted 1,38,77,968 sample tests for Covid-19 so far, which turned out over 8.81 lakh infections at a positivity rate of 6.41 per cent. On the day, the highest number of cases were reported from Chittoor district (22), followed by Guntur (17).  No spike was registered in Prakasam district in the 24 hours. 

East Godavari, with a caseload of 1,24,433, continues to top the list of most affected district; West Godavari has 94,325 cases, Chittoor 87,408, Guntur 75,703 and Anantapur 67,749. Out of the 13 districts, nine have reported more than 60,000 cases already.  

The least number of active cases are in Vizianagaram (14), followed by Kurnool (24) and Visakhapatnam (27). The highest number of active cases are in Krishna (98), followed by Chittoor (80), East Godavari (68) and Nellore (65).

