STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Chargesheet will be filed against accused in Anusha case in 48 hours: SP

According to UGC regulations, grievance redressal cell is mandatory in all colleges and universities.

Published: 27th February 2021 08:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th February 2021 08:30 AM   |  A+A-

Guntur Rural SP Vishal Gunni

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Guntur Rural SP Vishal Gunni said that chargesheet will be filed in 48 hours against Vishnuvardhan Reddy for killing his classmate Kota Anusha. Addressing a press meet on Friday, the SP said the accused killed Anusha out of jealousy. He said that a legal team is working to expedite probe into the case. An exclusive team comprising Narasaraopet DSP and Rural CI will assist Disha DSP in this case. 

He told girls and women not to hesitate to file a complaint at their nearest police station, if they face any harassment. Police are available to public round-the-clock and women help desks were set up in all police stations, he explained.

Vishal Gunni asked parents and teachers to play a greater role in ensuring safety of children. Parents should create an environment where their children can express their fears and problems to them without any hesitation, he observed.

There are 205 colleges offering UG, PG, engineering and B.Ed courses in the district. As students spend most of their time in college, the college managements should step up efforts to ensure safety of students on campuses, he noted. 

According to UGC regulations, grievance redressal cell is mandatory in all colleges and universities. Though grievance cell was set up in every college, most of them are there only for namesake. Most of the students do not even know if they have one such cell in their college, the SP rued.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Vishnuvardhan Reddy Anusha case
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
India records 16,577 fresh COVID-19 cases, 120 deaths
Image for representational purpose. (Photo | Prasant Madugula, EPS)
Maharashtra schools may close as 550 students test Covid positive
Explosives seized from Chennai - Mangalore super fast express train at Kozhikode railway station. (Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
Railway cops seize explosives from Chennai-Mangaluru train in Kerala
Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam arrive at the Assembly to present the Budget in Chennai. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
BPL insurance cover is a Tamil Nadu vote catcher

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Labour rights activist Nodeep Kaur (Photo | Rajveer Twitter)
Bail granted to activist Nodeep Kaur by Punjab and Haryana high court
election dates
Poll dates announced for TN, Kerala, Bengal, Assam and Puducherry
Gallery
New Zealand batsman Martin Guptill broke India opener Rohit Sharma's record of most sixes in the shortest format of the game when he whacked eight maximums to announce his return to form. Check out the top 25 cricketers who have hit the most numbers of si
Martin Guptill to Rohit Sharma: Check out the list of cricketers with most T20I sixes
The refurbished Sardar Patel Stadium in Motera will be now called the 'Narendra Modi Stadium'. The facility, which was closed for renovation in 2015, was witness to some major milestones in Indian cricket in its previous avatar. These included Sunil Gava
India now home to world's biggest cricket stadium: 12 fabulous facts about Motera's 'Narendra Modi Stadium'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp