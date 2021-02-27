Chargesheet will be filed against accused in Anusha case in 48 hours: SP

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Guntur Rural SP Vishal Gunni said that chargesheet will be filed in 48 hours against Vishnuvardhan Reddy for killing his classmate Kota Anusha. Addressing a press meet on Friday, the SP said the accused killed Anusha out of jealousy. He said that a legal team is working to expedite probe into the case. An exclusive team comprising Narasaraopet DSP and Rural CI will assist Disha DSP in this case.

He told girls and women not to hesitate to file a complaint at their nearest police station, if they face any harassment. Police are available to public round-the-clock and women help desks were set up in all police stations, he explained.

Vishal Gunni asked parents and teachers to play a greater role in ensuring safety of children. Parents should create an environment where their children can express their fears and problems to them without any hesitation, he observed.

There are 205 colleges offering UG, PG, engineering and B.Ed courses in the district. As students spend most of their time in college, the college managements should step up efforts to ensure safety of students on campuses, he noted.

According to UGC regulations, grievance redressal cell is mandatory in all colleges and universities. Though grievance cell was set up in every college, most of them are there only for namesake. Most of the students do not even know if they have one such cell in their college, the SP rued.