Clear pending applications on schemes: CM Jagan Mohan Reddy

Asks bankers to ensure immediate disbursement of loans for pending applications under Jagananna Thodu 

Published: 27th February 2021 08:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th February 2021 08:13 AM   |  A+A-

Andhra CM Jagan Mohan Reddy

Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Mohan Reddy (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, taking stock of the implementation of various welfare initiatives including YSR Aasara, YSR Cheyutha, Jagananna Thodu and MGNREGS on Friday,  directed the officials concerned to clear the pending applications at the earliest. 

Reviewing the implementation of livelihood programmes opted by women beneficiaries under YSR Cheyutha and Asara schemes, the Chief Minister said the bankers and officials should work in tandem to support the beneficiaries. He directed the officials to appoint an agency for proper implementation of livelihood programmes opted by the beneficiaries.

The officials informed the Chief Minister that applications were received to set up 66,702 retail outlets under Cheyutha and Asara schemes of which 98 per cent of the outlets were established and added that they have set up a call centre to provide immediate help to  the beneficiaries.

There are about 16.25 lakh beneficiaries, who have opted for small businesses, textiles, handicrafts, food products, fancy stores and chemicals apart from retail outlets. The officials said they have prepared plans to support them in their business. They said they will provide employment opportunities in these fields with the partnership of reputed companies. 

Regarding Jagananna Jeevakranti, the officials said goats and sheep will be distributed to another 70,719 people by December 2021 and as of now, 5,000 beneficiaries are being provided with goats every month. Explaining the status of Jagananna Palavelluva, the officials said another 1,06,376 units of milch animals will be delivered by December 2021. The Chief Minister instructed the officials to complete the distribution of livestock before the deadline. 

On the occasion, the Chief Minister asked the bankers to ensure immediate disbursement of loans for pending applications under Jagananna Thodu. The bankers said steps were being taken to sanction loans to the remaining people through a special drive. With regard to MGNREGS, the officials said the state government has created 2,328 lakh working days in 2020-21. The Chief Minister directed the officials to expedite the construction works of RBKs and village clinics. 

Awards for volunteers 

Briefing the Chief Minister on felicitating volunteers across the state, officials said volunteers will be selected into three categories according to their qualifications. Volunteers, who have served continuously for one year, will be considered in Level 1, five people from every mandal or town will be considered in level 2 and five volunteers in every constituency will be considered in level 3 for felicitation.

For Level 1 volunteers, a cash incentive of Rs 10,000, badge along with Seva Mitra Award, for level 2 volunteers,  a cash incentive of Rs 20,000, special badge along with Seva Ratna award, for level 3 volunteers, a cash incentive of Rs 30,000, special badge, medal along with Seva Vajra award will be given, the officials said. 

Qualifications for three selection of volunteers for the awards have been decided and the qualities like modesty, distribution of pensions within three days, attendance, use of apps, participation in implementation of Navaratnalu, and Covid-19 survey  are considered as criteria for selection of volunteers for the awards. The programme will start from Ugadi and the Chief Minister will be attending events in three places of the State. 

