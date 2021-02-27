Cmde Raju is new Naval Officer-in-Charge of Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Commodore M Goverdhan Raju took over as the Naval Officer-In-Charge (Andhra Pradesh) from Commodore Sanjiv Issar at an impressive ceremonial parade held in the Naval Base at Visakhapatnam on Friday. Commodore Raju is an alumnus of Sainik School, Korukonda and NDA, Khadakwasla. He was commissioned into the Indian Navy on July 1 in 1989 and is a specialist in navigation and direction.

He also held various challenging operational, staff and training appointments such as the commissioning crew of INS Sagardhwani, specialist and executive officer appointments on frontline warships, joint director staff requirements at naval headquarters, director (training & policy) at headquarters Integrated Defence Staff, principal director (training) at the premier training establishment, Indian Naval Academy (Ezhimala) and director, Maritime Warfare Centre (Visakhapatnam).

He has also carried out the duties of Fleet Operations Officer of the Eastern Fleet from December 2014 to May 2016 He is a graduate of Defence Services Staff College, Wellington, Army War College, Mhow and National Defence College, Mirpur (Bangladesh). He has the distinction of commanding four INS ships viz; Torpedo Recovery Vessel-71, Ocean Going Minesweeper Ratnagiri, Dhanush OPV Suvarna and destroyer Ranvijay, and two shore units.