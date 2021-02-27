STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Cmde Raju is new Naval Officer-in-Charge of Andhra Pradesh

Commodore Raju is an alumnus of Sainik School, Korukonda and NDA, Khadakwasla.

Published: 27th February 2021 07:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th February 2021 07:48 AM   |  A+A-

Commodore M Goverdhan Raju assuming charge as Naval Officer-in-Charge of Andhra Pradesh. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Commodore M Goverdhan Raju took over as the Naval Officer-In-Charge (Andhra Pradesh) from Commodore Sanjiv Issar at an impressive ceremonial parade held in the Naval Base at Visakhapatnam on Friday. Commodore Raju is an alumnus of Sainik School, Korukonda and NDA, Khadakwasla. He was commissioned into the Indian Navy on July 1 in 1989 and is a specialist in navigation and direction.

He also held various challenging operational, staff and training appointments such as the commissioning crew of INS Sagardhwani, specialist and executive officer appointments on frontline warships, joint director staff requirements at naval headquarters, director (training & policy) at headquarters Integrated Defence Staff, principal director (training) at the premier training establishment, Indian Naval Academy (Ezhimala) and director, Maritime Warfare Centre (Visakhapatnam).

He has also carried out the duties of Fleet Operations Officer of the Eastern Fleet from December 2014 to May 2016 He is a graduate of Defence Services Staff College, Wellington, Army War College, Mhow and National Defence College, Mirpur (Bangladesh). He has the distinction of commanding four INS ships viz; Torpedo Recovery Vessel-71, Ocean Going Minesweeper Ratnagiri, Dhanush OPV Suvarna and destroyer Ranvijay, and two shore units.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Goverdhan Raju Andhra Pradesh
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
India records 16,577 fresh COVID-19 cases, 120 deaths
Image for representational purpose. (Photo | Prasant Madugula, EPS)
Maharashtra schools may close as 550 students test Covid positive
Explosives seized from Chennai - Mangalore super fast express train at Kozhikode railway station. (Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
Railway cops seize explosives from Chennai-Mangaluru train in Kerala
Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam arrive at the Assembly to present the Budget in Chennai. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
BPL insurance cover is a Tamil Nadu vote catcher

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Labour rights activist Nodeep Kaur (Photo | Rajveer Twitter)
Bail granted to activist Nodeep Kaur by Punjab and Haryana high court
election dates
Poll dates announced for TN, Kerala, Bengal, Assam and Puducherry
Gallery
New Zealand batsman Martin Guptill broke India opener Rohit Sharma's record of most sixes in the shortest format of the game when he whacked eight maximums to announce his return to form. Check out the top 25 cricketers who have hit the most numbers of si
Martin Guptill to Rohit Sharma: Check out the list of cricketers with most T20I sixes
The refurbished Sardar Patel Stadium in Motera will be now called the 'Narendra Modi Stadium'. The facility, which was closed for renovation in 2015, was witness to some major milestones in Indian cricket in its previous avatar. These included Sunil Gava
India now home to world's biggest cricket stadium: 12 fabulous facts about Motera's 'Narendra Modi Stadium'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp