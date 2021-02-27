Gear up for civic elections, Prakasam Collector tells officials

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: A training programme on the conduct of municipal elections was held for all the municipal commissioners and election officers at the Collectorate here on Friday. District Collector Pola Bhaskar reviewed with election monitoring officers and returning officers appointed for Ongole Municipal Corporation, Markapur and Chirala municipalities and Chimakurthy, Addanki, Giddalur and Kanigiri panchayats.

The district administration allotted 540 ballot boxes to the urban local bodies. Of the total ballot boxes, 200 were allotted to Ongole Municipal Corporation, 80 each to Markapur and Chirala municipalities, 40 each to Addanki and Chimakurthy and 50 each to Giddalur and and Kanigiri panchayats.

Meanwhile, Superintendent of Police Siddharth Kaushal said that the police department is geared up to ensure incident-free elections for the municipal corporations and municipalities scheduled to be held on March 10.

Kaushal lauded the police personnel in conducting the four phases of gram panchayat elections in a peaceful manner. Describing voting as a fundamental right of citizens in a democracy, he wanted people to vote in large numbers during the ensuing municipal elections.