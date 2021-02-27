STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Port Trust signs MoUs worth Rs 30,000 crore for expansion

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the summit. A special session on investment opportunities in AP will be held on March 3.

Published: 27th February 2021 08:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th February 2021 08:43 AM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy

Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: The Visakhapatnam Port Trust (VPT) has signed MoUs worth about Rs 30,000 crore with port-led industries and government agencies ahead of the Maritime India Summit 2021, which will be held in virtual mode from March 2.

Participating in the MoU signing ceremony and curtain raiser of the summit here on Friday, VPT Chairman K Ramamohana Rao said the pacts were inked for capacity expansion, beach nourishment, development of fishing harbour, LPG plant and various other projects. The agencies which entered into an agreement with VPT included HPCL, AM/NS India, Dredging Corporation of India, JD Fisheries, Integral Logistics Services and Government of Andhra Pradesh. The AP Maritime Board (APMB) will sign MoUs to the tune of Rs 28,388 crore at the summit, he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the summit. A special session on investment opportunities in AP will be held on March 3. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will participate in the special session. The main objective of the summit is to attract domestic as well as foreign investments. Investment opportunities in development of ports and maritime related activities in the State will be showcased in the special session as well as in the digital pavilion. All the stakeholders in the maritime sector such as policy planners, government agencies, domestic and foreign investors, shipping lines and representatives of ports, State maritime boards and others will participate in the summit, the VPT Chairman said.  

Themes such as development of port infrastructure, shipbuilding, recycling and repair, hinterland connectivity, multimodal logistics, coastal shipping, inland water transport, bulk cargo transportation, port-led industrialisation will be discussed at the summit. About 45 MoUs with an estimated investment of Rs 45,000 crore in the port-led industries, are likely to be signed at the summit. Students can enrol their names for participation in the summit to enhance their knowledge in the maritime sector, the VPT Chairman said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Visakhapatnam Port Trust Jagan Mohan Reddy Maritime India Summit 2021
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
India records 16,577 fresh COVID-19 cases, 120 deaths
Image for representational purpose. (Photo | Prasant Madugula, EPS)
Maharashtra schools may close as 550 students test Covid positive
Explosives seized from Chennai - Mangalore super fast express train at Kozhikode railway station. (Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
Railway cops seize explosives from Chennai-Mangaluru train in Kerala
Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam arrive at the Assembly to present the Budget in Chennai. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
BPL insurance cover is a Tamil Nadu vote catcher

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Labour rights activist Nodeep Kaur (Photo | Rajveer Twitter)
Bail granted to activist Nodeep Kaur by Punjab and Haryana high court
election dates
Poll dates announced for TN, Kerala, Bengal, Assam and Puducherry
Gallery
New Zealand batsman Martin Guptill broke India opener Rohit Sharma's record of most sixes in the shortest format of the game when he whacked eight maximums to announce his return to form. Check out the top 25 cricketers who have hit the most numbers of si
Martin Guptill to Rohit Sharma: Check out the list of cricketers with most T20I sixes
The refurbished Sardar Patel Stadium in Motera will be now called the 'Narendra Modi Stadium'. The facility, which was closed for renovation in 2015, was witness to some major milestones in Indian cricket in its previous avatar. These included Sunil Gava
India now home to world's biggest cricket stadium: 12 fabulous facts about Motera's 'Narendra Modi Stadium'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp