Rs Rs 10 crore donated to TTD trusts

By Express News Service

TIRUMALA: New Delhi-based PASCO Company CEO Sanjay Passi donated Rs 10 crore to TTD trusts. He, along with his wife Shalini Passi, handed over the DD for the sum to TTD Additional EO and SVBC MD AV Dharma Reddy at Ranganayakula Mandapam inside Tirumala temple on Friday.

Sanjay Passi requested the Additional EO to utilise Rs 9 crore for SVBC Trust and Rs 1 crore for SV Sarvashreyas (Balamandir) Trust. Later speaking to media, Sanjay Passi said he has been visiting Tirumala since 2004.

He said he was impressed to see the various charitable activities taken up by TTD and wanted to contribute his mite. Meanwhile, the donations to SVBC Trust have crossed Rs 25 crore with the latest contribution of Rs 9 crore by Sanjay Passi.