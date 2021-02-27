STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Turn crisis into stepping stone for success, says TDP chief Chandrababu  Naidu to cadre in Kuppam

TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu has exhorted the party cadre in Kuppam to turn the present crisis into the stepping stone for tomorrow’s success. 

Published: 27th February 2021 08:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th February 2021 08:23 AM   |  A+A-

Naidu addressing a public gathering at Ramakuppam on Friday.

Naidu addressing a public gathering at Ramakuppam on Friday. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

Addressing a series of road side meetings and interactions with party leaders and cadre in Kuppam on Friday, the second day of his three-day tour to his constituency, the TDP chief sought to know if the YSRC leaders dare to walk on the streets of Kuppam without police security. 

He said people are his strength  and accused the YSRC of depending  on the police to have its say. “All they said were lies. They promised total prohibition, but are now looting `5,000 core from liquor business in the State,” he alleged.  

Taking exception to the comments of government advisor (public affairs) Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy against him, Naidu questioned the YSRC leader if he has ever contested election and won. Naidu claimed that he has never crossed the line while speaking and unlike others, he always speaks in a balanced and conscious manner. 

The TDP chief, who accused the YSRC of denying HNSS water to Kuppam, promised that water will be provided to the constituency in two months after came back to power in the State. He assured people in several villages that he will visit them once in every three months henceforth. 

