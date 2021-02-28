STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

'Attacks' on cadre: TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu writes to DGP

He requested Bhadram and others not to blast crackers as the infant would be disturbed, but instead of heeding to his request, they attacked him and his children.

Published: 28th February 2021 08:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th February 2021 08:55 AM   |  A+A-

Former Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu

Former Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Leader of the Opposition and TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu wrote a letter to Director General of Police (DGP) Gautam Sawang on Saturday demanding action against the police officials and YSRC activists who were involved in the alleged attacks on Dalits in Illapalli panchayat of Biccavolu mandal and Anaparthi panchayat of East Godavari after the second phase of panchayat elections.

Naidu, in his letter, said it was ironic that the police, who are supposed to act impartially and protect the interests of the weak and vulnerable, are blatantly colluding with the oppressors. “It is high time that you as the head of the police take cognizance of a section of police unilaterally favouring the ruling party leaders and act against it, ” Naidu demanded. 

Explaining the incidents which made him write the letter, the TDP chief said the YSRC sponsored candidate Lolla Bhadram won as sarpanch of Illapalli panchayat in Biccavolu mandal on February 13. After the results were announced, Bhadram and his men took out a victory rally and created ruckus in front of contesting candidate Tanuku Sridhar and at the house of TDP leader Kannuri Raghava.

He requested Bhadram and others not to blast crackers as the infant would be disturbed, but instead of heeding to his request, they attacked him and his children. “After they left, Biccavolu SI Pati Vasu along with other cops barged into the house of Raghav and thrashed his son Vinod and insulted him in the name of his caste,” he alleged. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Chandrababu Naidu
India Matters
The Defence Minister had painstakingly kept his visit a secret from the family to surprise them. (Photo | EPS)
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh surprises everyone by attending adopted son’s wedding
Jeethu Joseph
The climax of Drishyam 3 is ready: Director Jeethu Joseph
For representational purposes
Uttarakhand cops announce cash reward to brides who oppose booze at weddings
Of Disha Ravi, andolan jeevis and speaking to power from inside and outside

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PSLV-C51 launched Amazonia-1, an optical earth observation satellite, and 18 other satellites on Sunday at 10:24 am. (Photo | Twitter/@ISRO)
ISRO launches PSLV-C51 carrying Brazil's Amazonia-1, 18 other satellites
Election heat in Bengal, TN, Assam, Kerala and Puducherry set to send summer mercury soaring
Gallery
New Zealand batsman Martin Guptill broke India opener Rohit Sharma's record of most sixes in the shortest format of the game when he whacked eight maximums to announce his return to form. Check out the top 25 cricketers who have hit the most numbers of si
Martin Guptill to Rohit Sharma: Check out the list of cricketers with most T20I sixes
The refurbished Sardar Patel Stadium in Motera will be now called the 'Narendra Modi Stadium'. The facility, which was closed for renovation in 2015, was witness to some major milestones in Indian cricket in its previous avatar. These included Sunil Gava
India now home to world's biggest cricket stadium: 12 fabulous facts about Motera's 'Narendra Modi Stadium'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp