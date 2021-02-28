'Attacks' on cadre: TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu writes to DGP

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Leader of the Opposition and TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu wrote a letter to Director General of Police (DGP) Gautam Sawang on Saturday demanding action against the police officials and YSRC activists who were involved in the alleged attacks on Dalits in Illapalli panchayat of Biccavolu mandal and Anaparthi panchayat of East Godavari after the second phase of panchayat elections.

Naidu, in his letter, said it was ironic that the police, who are supposed to act impartially and protect the interests of the weak and vulnerable, are blatantly colluding with the oppressors. “It is high time that you as the head of the police take cognizance of a section of police unilaterally favouring the ruling party leaders and act against it, ” Naidu demanded.

Explaining the incidents which made him write the letter, the TDP chief said the YSRC sponsored candidate Lolla Bhadram won as sarpanch of Illapalli panchayat in Biccavolu mandal on February 13. After the results were announced, Bhadram and his men took out a victory rally and created ruckus in front of contesting candidate Tanuku Sridhar and at the house of TDP leader Kannuri Raghava.

He requested Bhadram and others not to blast crackers as the infant would be disturbed, but instead of heeding to his request, they attacked him and his children. “After they left, Biccavolu SI Pati Vasu along with other cops barged into the house of Raghav and thrashed his son Vinod and insulted him in the name of his caste,” he alleged.