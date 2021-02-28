STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
BJP promises infra development if it wins ULB elections 

Somu added that the Centre through programmes including Swachh Bharat Mission, AMRUT, Jal Jeevan Mission and others has released funds.

Published: 28th February 2021 08:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th February 2021 08:52 AM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh BJP chief Somu Veerraju

Andhra Pradesh BJP chief Somu Veerraju (Photo| Facebook)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Stating that BJP-Jana Sena alliance’s fundamental principal was that local development leads to country’s development, saffron party’s state chief Somu Veerraju said that both the parties would work for improving infrastructure in urban local bodies. He said that the BJP-led union government has taken up several initiatives for the development of urban bodies in Andhra Pradesh and added that more would be done if BJP-Jana Sena alliance wins the upcoming ULB elections. 

Speaking to the media after inaugurating the party’s office in Vijayawada Municipal Corporation’s 53rd division on Saturday, Somu added that the Centre through programmes including Swachh Bharat Mission, AMRUT, Jal Jeevan Mission and others has released funds. “The Centre has released Rs 5,000 crore during the previous government’s regime and another Rs 2,000 crore in the current government’s term for programmes under Swachh Bharat Mission,” he said. 

