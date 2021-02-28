ODOFP scheme: 11 agri products for 13 districts 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Eleven different agriculture products have been sanctioned to 13 districts under ‘One District One Focus Product (ODOFP)’ scheme introduced by the Centre. The Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare in consultation with the Ministry of Food Processing Industries has finalised the products after taking inputs from the States/UTs and ICAR.

The agriculture products sanctioned for Andhra Pradesh are groundnut (Anantapur), tomato (Chittoor ), coconut (East Godavari), banana (Kadapa), onion (Kurnool), citrus fruits (Nellore), cashew nut (Srikakulam), sugarcane (Visakhapatnam), aqua (West Godavari), mango (Krishna and Vizianagaram) and chilli & turmeric (Guntur and Prakasam).

These agriculture products will be promoted in a cluster approach through convergence of various Central schemes to increase the value of the products, with the ultimate aim of increasing the income of the farmers.