Rs 2,937 crore budget for TTD in 2021-22, Rs 287 crore more than last year 

By Express News Service

TIRUMALA: Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Board of Trustees headed by YV Subba Reddy on Saturday approved TTD budget of Rs 2,937.82 crore for the 2021-22 financial year. The budget is Rs 287.15 crore more than the revised estimates of Rs 2,653.67 crore for the financial year 2020-21. As per the budget statement issued by the TTD Board, hundi and other capital receipts were only Rs 731 crore for the current fiscal and they are estimated to increase to Rs 1,131 crore in the next fiscal. Opening cash and bank balance of the TTD for the current fiscal was Rs 356.25 crore and it is estimated to be Rs 90.29 crore in the next fiscal.

The TTD received Rs 90 crore from the monetisation fund for unviable properties and vacant cottages under Cottage Donation Scheme in the current fiscal and is estimated to receive a revenue of Rs 100 crore in the next fiscal. As per the revised estimates for 2020-21, interest receipts were Rs 738.16 crore and prasadam receipts were Rs 170 crore and they are estimated to be Rs 533.1 crore and Rs 375 crore, respectively, in the next fiscal.

Revenue from darshans, which was only Rs 147 crore in the current fiscal, is expected to increase to Rs 210 crore, revenue from the loans, advances to employees, EMD security deposits is expected to be Rs 66.78 crore next fiscal compared to Rs 152.58 crore this year. Revenue from Kalyanakatta, which was Rs 125 crore in the current fiscal, is estimated to increase to Rs 131 crore.

Revenue from accommodation and Kalyana Mandapams for the current fiscal was only Rs 39 crore in the current fiscal and estimated to be Rs 93 crore in the next fiscal. Arjitha Sevas revenue was Rs 22 crore in the current fiscal and is estimated to be Rs 70 crore in the next fiscal. Revenue from rent, electrical and water charges was Rs 21 crore in the current fiscal and is estimated to be Rs 42 crore in 2021-22. The TTD earned Rs 20.15 crore from publication, Rs 10 crore from various trusts and Rs 11.50 crore from other sources. It is estimated to earn Rs 22.15 crore, Rs 40 crore and Rs 23.50 crore from those sources, respectively, in the next fiscal.

As per the revised estimates, a major chunk of revenues were utilised for human resources payments. A total Rs 1,238.60 crore was used for the purpose in the current fiscal and TTD estimates to spend Rs 1,308.15 crore for the same in the next fiscal. In all, Rs 213 crore was spent for material purchase in the current fiscal and the amount is estimated to be Rs 385.60 crore next fiscal. The TTD spent Rs 210 crore on engineering capital works and Rs 25 crore on Garuda Varadhi project in the current fiscal and is estimated to spend another Rs 250 crore and Rs 50 crore respectively for the purpose in the next fiscal.

SVIMS engineering capital works cost the TTD Rs 15 crore and it is estimated to remain the same next fiscal. SVIMS revenue grants for the current fiscal amounted to Rs 36 crore and it is estimated to remain the same. TTD engineering maintenance works are expected to cost Rs 180 crore in 2021-22 as against Rs 150 crore in the current fiscal.

Amount of Rs 117.90 crore was spent on loans, advances to employees, EMD, security deposits etc in the current fiscal and the TTD is estimated to bring down the same to Rs 51.36 crore in the next fiscal. Payments for Hindu Dharma Prachara Parishad and allied projects, which were Rs 87.55 crore in the current fiscal, are expected to be Rs 109.55 crore in the next fiscal.

Grants to other institutions, which were Rs 77 crore in the current fiscal, will be increased to Rs 91 crore next fiscal. Pension Fund Contribution for the current fiscal was Rs 75 crore and it is estimated to remain the same in the next fiscal. Corpus and other investments cost the TTD Rs 150 crore in the current fiscal and will remain the same for the next fiscal.

The TTD has spent Rs 59.58 crore in other payments category and it is estimated to be reduced to Rs 32.08 crore. The TTD spent Rs 45 crore towards electric charges for the current fiscal and it is estimated to remain the same for the next fiscal.

Other maintenance works cost TTD Rs 27 crore in the current fiscal and it is estimated to cost Rs 43 crore in the next fiscal. TTD spent Rs 24.50 crore on other capital works and estimated to spend Rs 38.50 crore for the same in the next fiscal. For tender publications and advertisements, TTD had earmarked Rs 10 crore in 2020-21 and the amount remains the same for 2021-22.