This teacher couple make learning fun using puppetry in classroom

KAKINADA: Puppetry, the oldest and dying art form, is coming in handy for the teacher couple from the district to engage students in learning. This innovative teaching method is generating interest and enthusiasm among the students to stay focussed in classes.The couple said they believe that imparting education in a novel and entertaining manner is more helpful for students as it will help them remember what they studied.The couple — Pilli Govindarajulu and Sreedevi—are working as secondary grade teachers at Zilla Parishad upper primary schools at Chinna Jaggampeta and Chebrolu in Gollaprolu mandal of East Godavari district.

Govindarajulu learnt the art of making puppets during a teacher training programme. Since then, he has been making them at his own expense. He creates puppets depicting human body parts, birds and animals. He teaches Science lessons with the help of puppets.A native art of the Andhra Pradesh State, puppetry is a well-known art in East Godavari district.

“We made use of this art form as a teaching tool,’’ Govindarajulu said, adding they have created a new trend by designing toys to suit the curriculum and teaching in a way that could be easily understood by the students. Skills in cutting, colouring and making household items out of plastic bottles are being passed on to the students and their parents through social media and YouTube. The couple also helped students to learn how to make hand puppets with sponges and make videos and upload them on YouTube. Awareness videos on Covid-19 designed for students and their parents have been very helpful.

“When schools were shut due to Covid-induced lockdown, we made videos on how to make puppets to raise awareness among students and help develop critical thinking skills among students,’’ he said, adding they have also created awareness on coronavirus and its symptoms, environment and yoga, with the help of YouTube videos.

Govindarajulu employs puppets to engage students in learning Telugu, Hindi and Science subjects. He has given puppet shows at various schools. Thousands of students bagged prizes in various science exhibitions and other competitions, thanks to his innovative teaching methods.

Every summer, Kriya Children Foundation and the Pollution Control Board jointly organise free summer coaching camp in elocution, drawing, dancing, cursive writing, puppet-making, origami, creative arts, creative science, modelling and so on. The puppet show and doll-making training take one day. Every year seven to eight school students learn how to make puppets during the summer camp.

LESSONS FROM THE PUPPET WORLD

Pilli Govindarajulu makes lessons interesting for children by using dolls and puppets — all made by him

He makes different kinds of puppets, including string and hand puppets, in various ways, using materials such as paper pulp, paper, rags and woodchips

Govinda- rajulu, who is known for his simplicity, gentle and unassuming manner, and affability, has become a popular teacher in his school. Students eagerly await his classes