STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

This teacher couple make learning fun using puppetry in classroom

Teacher couple Pilli Govindarajulu and Sreedevi employ puppets to make learning more interesting and engaging

Published: 28th February 2021 09:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th February 2021 09:31 AM   |  A+A-

Govindarajulu making puppets at home.

By S Trimurthulu
Express News Service

KAKINADA: Puppetry, the oldest and dying art form, is coming in handy for the teacher couple from the district to engage students in learning. This innovative teaching method is generating interest and enthusiasm among the students to stay focussed in classes.The couple said they believe that imparting education in a novel and entertaining manner is more helpful for students as it will help them remember what they studied.The couple — Pilli Govindarajulu and Sreedevi—are working as secondary grade teachers at Zilla Parishad upper primary schools at Chinna Jaggampeta and Chebrolu in Gollaprolu mandal of East Godavari district. 

Govindarajulu learnt the art of making puppets during a teacher training programme. Since then, he has been making them at his own expense. He creates puppets depicting human body parts, birds and animals. He teaches Science lessons with the help of puppets.A native art of the Andhra Pradesh State, puppetry is a well-known art in East Godavari district. 

“We made use of this art form as a teaching tool,’’ Govindarajulu said, adding they have created a new trend by designing toys to suit the curriculum and teaching in a way that could be easily understood by the students. Skills in cutting, colouring and making household items out of plastic bottles are being passed on to the students and their parents through social media and YouTube. The couple also helped students to learn how to make hand puppets with sponges and make videos and upload them on YouTube. Awareness videos on Covid-19 designed for students and their parents have been very helpful. 

“When schools were shut due to Covid-induced lockdown, we made videos on how to make puppets to raise awareness among students and help develop critical thinking skills among students,’’ he said, adding they have also created awareness on coronavirus and its symptoms, environment and yoga, with the help of YouTube videos.

 Govindarajulu employs puppets to engage students in learning Telugu, Hindi and Science subjects. He has given puppet shows at various schools. Thousands of students bagged prizes in various science exhibitions and other competitions, thanks to his innovative teaching methods. 

Every summer, Kriya Children Foundation and the Pollution Control Board jointly organise free summer coaching camp in elocution, drawing, dancing, cursive writing, puppet-making, origami, creative arts, creative science, modelling and so on. The puppet show and doll-making training take one day. Every year seven to eight school students learn how to make puppets during the summer camp. 

LESSONS FROM THE PUPPET WORLD

Pilli Govindarajulu makes lessons interesting for children by using dolls and puppets — all made by him
He makes different kinds of puppets, including string and hand puppets, in various ways, using materials such as paper pulp, paper, rags and woodchips

Govinda- rajulu, who is known for his simplicity, gentle and unassuming manner, and affability, has become a popular teacher in his school. Students eagerly await his classes

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Puppetry classroom learning teachers Andhra Pradesh
India Matters
The Defence Minister had painstakingly kept his visit a secret from the family to surprise them. (Photo | EPS)
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh surprises everyone by attending adopted son’s wedding
Jeethu Joseph
The climax of Drishyam 3 is ready: Director Jeethu Joseph
For representational purposes
Uttarakhand cops announce cash reward to brides who oppose booze at weddings
Of Disha Ravi, andolan jeevis and speaking to power from inside and outside

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PSLV-C51 launched Amazonia-1, an optical earth observation satellite, and 18 other satellites on Sunday at 10:24 am. (Photo | Twitter/@ISRO)
ISRO launches PSLV-C51 carrying Brazil's Amazonia-1, 18 other satellites
Election heat in Bengal, TN, Assam, Kerala and Puducherry set to send summer mercury soaring
Gallery
New Zealand batsman Martin Guptill broke India opener Rohit Sharma's record of most sixes in the shortest format of the game when he whacked eight maximums to announce his return to form. Check out the top 25 cricketers who have hit the most numbers of si
Martin Guptill to Rohit Sharma: Check out the list of cricketers with most T20I sixes
The refurbished Sardar Patel Stadium in Motera will be now called the 'Narendra Modi Stadium'. The facility, which was closed for renovation in 2015, was witness to some major milestones in Indian cricket in its previous avatar. These included Sunil Gava
India now home to world's biggest cricket stadium: 12 fabulous facts about Motera's 'Narendra Modi Stadium'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp