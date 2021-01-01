STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

2020 not as bad as 2008 for real estate, demand will increase: Industry experts

According to another realtor, who has been in the business for more than two decades, unsold inventory in Vijayawada and Guntur is expected to get cleared in 2021-22.

Published: 01st January 2021 10:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st January 2021 10:09 AM   |  A+A-

real estate, realty

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)

By S Guru Srikanth
Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Covid-19 pandemic left a telling effect on various sectors and real estate is one of them. However, those in the industry say the impact is not as bad as the 2008 recession’s. “It only created a pause, and did not derail any project. We look forward to advancing those projects in 2021 and are hopeful to have a fruitful year ahead,” said KSC Bose, general secretary, Confederation of Real Estate Developers’ Associations of India (CREDAI), AP Chapter. 

“Covid-19 crisis has brought a change in the way consumers think. They are reverting to the Indian way of thinking —save some for a crisis so as not to get caught off guard. Demand has not decreased and those investing in properties are now adopting a more cautious approach. With the increasing trend of nuclear families, the demand for housing is expected to increase manifolds in the coming years,” he told TNIE.

The health crisis has had different impact in different cities of the state. Though there was temporary halt in the initial months of Covid-19, the construction activity picked up in Visakhapatnam and Tirupati later. However, the same was not the case in Amaravati region, more for political issues than the pandemic. 

“Due to politically-induced uncertainty, there has been a drop in land value by 50-60 per cent in Amaravati. In 2018-19, a square feet area was around Rs 6,000, which has since reduced to Rs 4,000, and in spite of that there are only a few takers. According to valuation experts, the projects which were valued at Rs 100 crore in 2018 have come down to Rs 40 crore in 2020. The situation also affected prospects in Vijayawada and Guntur. However, as no new projects were taken up in the last 18 months we expect a quick recovery.”  

According to another realtor, who has been in the business for more than two decades, unsold inventory in Vijayawada and Guntur is expected to get cleared in 2021-22. “The situation is not as bad as in 2008, and the investors will get back their investment value, sooner or later.” 

According to a recent survey, the infra boom in India is expected to continue till 2030, and not just in the housing, but even in other aspects of infrastructure as well. Bose was of the opinion that more and more young people are preferring to own a house as soon as they are settled in their professions. “They view a house as not just an investment, but also a security for their later years.” 

“Concessions like decreased stamp duty, allowing payment of approvals fees in installments, exemption from RERA to builders with less than 20 units, decreased GST will aid in recovery of real estate sector,” opined another realtor. 

Land value in Amaravati reduces by half

According to a recent survey, the infra boom in India is expected to continue till 2030
Construction activity has picked up in Visakhapatnam and Tirupati. However, the same is not the case in Amaravati region, more for political issues than the pandemic. Land value in the capital region has seen a fall of 50-60 per cent

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Real estate industry CREDAI
India Matters
CJI Bobde (L) and Supreme Court judge NV Ramana (Photos | PTI, EPS)
CJI Bobde giving serious attention to CM Jagan's unprecedented allegations
For representational purposes ( File Photo | EPS)
'Vitamin D inexpensive, low-risk and can strengthen immune response to covid'
In Delhi, seven UK returnees who tested positive are isolated at LNJP Hospital | pTI
Rampant use of convalescent plasma behind Covid mutation?
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar is given a first-hand experience of products being manufactured at Chanpatia Innovative Start-Up Zone on Thursday | CMO
Migrants turn quarantine centres into manufacturing hub in Bihar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The New Year's Eve Ball drops as confetti flies in an empty Times Square in New York. (Photo| AP)
Hello 2021: How countries across the world ushered in the new decade
Disinfectants been sprayed at the COVID care center at Kamarajar avenue in Adyar, Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
WATCH | Chennai conducts COVID19 vaccination mock drill
Gallery
Divided into six categories -- Stories of Hope, It's All About Love, Laughter Express, Inspired To Dream, Fright Night, A Thrilling Ride, Critically Acclaimed -- the popular platforms have shortlisted over fifty shows/movies from 2020 that viewers can giv
'Soorarai Pottru', 'Bigil' among Amazon Prime Video's 'Most Loved Stories 2020' list. Here are all South Indian shows, movies to make the cut
2020 may be remembered as a grim year globally, largely due to the coronavirus pandemic, but that doesn't dampen the hopes and dreams for a brighter and better 2021. (Photo | AP)
Hello 2021: Hopeful for a 'COVID free' year, here's how these countries ushered in the new decade
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp