Dalit youth murdered in Kurnool, honour killing suspected

The victim had married a woman belonging to the BC community.  Police detained the accused and investigating.

Honor killing

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

KURNOOL: A 34-year-old youth was murdered in Adoni town of Kurnool district on Thursday evening, in a suspected case of honor killing. The victim had married a woman belonging to the BC community. 

Adam Smith, who worked as a physiotherapist in a private clinic at Adoni town was stoned to death by some unidentified miscreants, while he was returning home from work. 

The assailants are suspected to be the father and uncle of his wife Maheswari. 

According to the Adoni police, the deceased is from Gurajala village in Nandavaram mandal, same as his wife Maheswari.

For the past eight years, Adam Smith and Maheswari were in love and when the parents of Maheswari fixed her engagement, the pair went to Hyderabad and got married there at Arya Samaj in November. 

When Maheswari's parents got wind of it, they threatened to kill Adam Smith and wanted to take Maheswari away. 

However, with the couple seeking help from the police, the latter backed off after counseling. 

They settled in Vittakrishtappa colony in Adoni after Maheswari's family made it clear that they did not want the couple to enter the village, as it would be a ‘loss of face’ to them. 

Devastated over her husband’s murder, Maheswari lodged a complaint with the police accusing her father Chinna Eeranna and uncle Pedda Yerrana of murdering her husband. 

The police have detained the accused and is investigating the case.

