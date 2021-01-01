STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

TDP hopes to turn the tide in its favour in 2021

Now, the ensuing Tirupati by-election will be a litmus test for the TDP.

Published: 01st January 2021 09:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st January 2021 09:47 AM   |  A+A-

N Chandrababu Naidu

N Chandrababu Naidu

By S Viswanath
Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: 2020 is considered to be a very challenging year for the TDP. After facing its worst debacle in the 2019 elections, four out of the 23 party MLAs have extended support to the YSRC government, hitting the morale of the party leaders and cadre hard. Though speculation was rife at one point of time that party supremo N Chandrababu Naidu may lose the Leader of the Opposition status with some more MLAs keeping a distance from the party, it did not happen in 2020. The key challenge of the party now is to keep its flock together.

In 2020, the party has organised many protests against the government demanding continuation of Amaravati as the sole capital of AP, written a series of letters to the Chief Minister and DGP decrying the law and order situation and faulting the government on attacks on temples, and party supremo minced no words in attacking the government to inject a fresh dose of adrenaline to the dejected cadre. But, it seems, the efforts yielded not much result because of the pandemic.With Naidu confined to video conferences, party general secretary Nara Lokesh took the lead in making field visits in various districts. 

Now, the ensuing Tirupati by-election will be a litmus test for the TDP. As YSRC is going ahead with implementation of the welfare schemes and the BJP is pulling socks to emerge as an alternative force along with the Jana Sena, the performance in the bypoll is crucial for the yellow party. TDP AP president Kinjarapu Atchhannaidu told TNIE that the failures of the government forced them to hit the roads. “We are conducting the meetings of politburo, national committee and state committee in the first week of January to discuss the failures of the YSRC government and to devise an action plan for party’s way ahead,’’ he said. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
TDP N Chandrababu Naidu
India Matters
CJI Bobde (L) and Supreme Court judge NV Ramana (Photos | PTI, EPS)
CJI Bobde giving serious attention to CM Jagan's unprecedented allegations
For representational purposes ( File Photo | EPS)
'Vitamin D inexpensive, low-risk and can strengthen immune response to covid'
In Delhi, seven UK returnees who tested positive are isolated at LNJP Hospital | pTI
Rampant use of convalescent plasma behind Covid mutation?
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar is given a first-hand experience of products being manufactured at Chanpatia Innovative Start-Up Zone on Thursday | CMO
Migrants turn quarantine centres into manufacturing hub in Bihar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The New Year's Eve Ball drops as confetti flies in an empty Times Square in New York. (Photo| AP)
Hello 2021: How countries across the world ushered in the new decade
Disinfectants been sprayed at the COVID care center at Kamarajar avenue in Adyar, Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
WATCH | Chennai conducts COVID19 vaccination mock drill
Gallery
Divided into six categories -- Stories of Hope, It's All About Love, Laughter Express, Inspired To Dream, Fright Night, A Thrilling Ride, Critically Acclaimed -- the popular platforms have shortlisted over fifty shows/movies from 2020 that viewers can giv
'Soorarai Pottru', 'Bigil' among Amazon Prime Video's 'Most Loved Stories 2020' list. Here are all South Indian shows, movies to make the cut
2020 may be remembered as a grim year globally, largely due to the coronavirus pandemic, but that doesn't dampen the hopes and dreams for a brighter and better 2021. (Photo | AP)
Hello 2021: Hopeful for a 'COVID free' year, here's how these countries ushered in the new decade
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp