Vizag, Amaravati to get water and land management training institutes

The institutes will impart training to in-service engineers, provide capacity building services to the various wings of the irrigation and command area development authority and other wings.

Published: 01st January 2021 10:40 AM

By Jayanth P
Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The State government has decided to establish a state-level Water and Land Management Training Institute (WALMTI) in Kadapa and three regional centres in Visakhapatnam, Amaravati and Nellore to function like a centre of excellence in water and land management training. 

According to an order (MS 72) by the water resources department, the State has asked the Centre for a one-time grant under incentivisation for bridging the irrigation gap (ISBIG) or any other centrally-sponsored schemes. The institutes are envisaged essentially to strengthen participatory irrigation management. 

The institutes will impart training to in-service engineers, provide capacity building services to the various wings of the irrigation and command area development authority and other wings. As there is no training institute which meets the requirement of water and land management, especially for water resources department, the State government has decided to set up four institutes — one State-level and three regional centres.

Anand Polavaram R&R in-charge commissioner 
The State water resources department has kept project administrator and ex-officio joint collector for land acquisition, rehabilitation and resettlement of Polavaram Irrigation Project O Anand as in-charge for post of Commissioner (R&R). Anand has been given the additional responsibility until further orders as the incumbent commissioner, T Babu Rao Naidu, attained superannuation on Thursday

