Home Minister remains a mute spectator: Andhra BJP chief  

VIJAYAWADA: Alleging that Home Minister M Sucharita was playing a spectator’s role as temples and idols are being vandalised across the State, BJP state chief Somu Veerraju demanded that strong action be taken against the perpetrators involved in the ‘desecration’ of Hindu temples. If the government’s “inaction” continues, the BJP will intensify its protest, he cautioned.

BJP national secretary and state co-incharge Sunil Deodhar also lashed out at the ruling party claiming that the ‘ignorant’ government would pay a heavy price for its inaction. “Defacing Hindu deities continues in AP. Now it’s Lord Subramanya idol in Rajahmundry. The anger of Hindu devotees is falling on deaf ears. Who is trying to undermine the sentiments of Hindus? The ignorant State government will have to pay a huge price for this,” he tweeted.