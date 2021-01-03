STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

BJP, Jana Sena plan ‘massive’ protest at Ramatheertham, slam government & TDP 

Terming the attacks on temple as an issue of spirituality, not politics, BJP state chief Somu Veerraju said that the party would intensify the protest against vandalism of temples. 

Published: 03rd January 2021 10:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd January 2021 10:22 AM   |  A+A-

Police put up barricades on the roads leading to Bodikonda in view of tense situation at Ramatheertham in Vizianagaram district on Saturday I Express

Police put up barricades on the roads leading to Bodikonda in view of tense situation at Ramatheertham in Vizianagaram district on Saturday I Express

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  Terming the attacks on temple as an issue of spirituality, not politics, BJP state chief Somu Veerraju said that the party would intensify the protest against vandalism of temples. Though Somu said that a ‘massive protest’ would be organised in Ramatheertham on Monday, after consultation with the Jana Sena, it was later decided to hold the dharna on Tuesday.

Somu, after meeting BJP national president JP Nadda along with state co-incharge Sunil Deodhar, national general secretary D Purandeswari and Telangana party head Bandi Sanjay in New Delhi on Saturday, slammed both the TDP and the YSRC alleging that both the regional parties have no moral or ethical ground to speak about protection of temples. 

“The State BJP unit will take up protest on a massive scale against the government’s inaction against the repeated attacks on Hindu temples,” he said. Calling issues related to Hindutva the core item of the BJP, Somu said, “If YSRC builds churches and masjids for other religions, nobody questions. But, if we talk about Hindu temples, fingers are pointed at us. We will soon remove that notion from people’s mind as Hindutva issues are a core item of the BJP and it is a natural phenomenon to fight for it.”

BJP national secretary Sunil Deodhar lashed out at the TDP and YSRC and accused the regional parties of resorting to “appeasement politics”. He said that instead of sending a ruling party representative, the government must answer why there are multiple cases of vandalism of temples. “The visit of YSRC MP V Vijayasai Reddy to Ramatheertham is a whitewash. An MP has nothing much to do as it is an issue of law and order. No minister has paid a visit yet.

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is silent on temple attacks,” he said. He also criticised Chandrababu Naidu, alleging that the TDP chief was shedding crocodile tears. “Several temples were demolished by the previous TDP government and nothing was restored even though a committee was formed. Regional parties only try to appease religions. State-sponsored religious conversions and state-sponsored support to a particular religion will not be tolerated,” Deodhar added. 

‘Wait for Tirupati bypoll candidate’ 
In the meeting with BJP president JP Nadda, Somu Veerraju and co-incharge Sunil Deodhar discussed the strategy for the Tirupati bypoll. To a query on if BJP or Jana Sena would contest the polls, Somu said that the parties had ‘full clarity’ on the issue. “What is the urgency to tell whose candidate it would be?” he asked.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BJP
India Matters
A vaccination dry run underway in Daryaganj, Delhi, on Saturday (File Photo| Shekhar Yadav)
When can I get Covid vaccine, how to register for it: Here are all you need to know
Drugs Controller General of India DCGI Dr V G Somani along with Principal Director General of Press Information Bureau K S Dhatwalia R during a press conference in Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
COVID-19 vaccines 110% safe, impotency rumours nonsense: DCGI
Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut (Photo | PTI)
Shiv Sena confident of renaming Aurangabad as Sambhaji Nagar
Indian batsman Ajinkya Rahane (Photo | AP)
Ajinkya Rahane is born to lead, he's brave and smart captain: Ian Chappell

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Garbage piled up near Muttukadu beach (Express photo | Sri Loganathan V)
WATCH| Tonnes of trash wash ashore at Kovalam beach near Chennai
Farmers during their agitation against new farm laws at Singhu border in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Heavy rains, winter add to woes of farmers protesting at Delhi borders
Gallery
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke Awards South 2020 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from Kollywood, Tollywood, Mollywood and Sandalwood.
Ajith Kumar to Mohanlal: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke South Awards 2020 winners
'Brexit' has become a reality following negotiations that almost took four years. When the Premier League transfer window opened, it was one like never before as players coming from European Union member countries will face restrictions and qualifying sys
Explained: What is GBE & how will Brexit impact the Premier League transfer market?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp