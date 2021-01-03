Good demand: Casuarina brings fortune for farmers

D Surendra Kumar By

Express News Service

NELLORE: Farmers of Nellore district are augmenting their income by raising casuarina trees. The demand for casuarina logs has increased in the open market. Casuarina is a genus of 17 tree species in the family of casuarinaceae. It grows in upland and coastal areas.

The farmers raise casuarina, which can grow up to a height of 100 feet, in areas where water resources are scanty. Upland mandals located in the western part of Nellore district are suited for growing casuarina trees.

The farmers grow casuarina in Gudur, Sydapuram, Dakkili, Balayapalli, Ozili, Rapur, Kaluvoya, Chillakur, Podalakuru, Marripadu, Udayagiri, Seetharamapuram, Kaligiri, Varikuntapadu among other areas. As the price of casuarina logs is increasing day-by-day, more farmers have started cultivating casuarina trees. One tree takes three years to grow to its full height.

“Traders rush to the plantations to purchase the logs. Casuarina logs are used as roundwood for fencing, tool handles, wagon wheels, pilings and the like. The price for one acre of casuarina has increased to Rs 1.60 lakh from Rs 50,000 to Rs 1 lakh last year,” M Siva Nageswar Rao, a farmer from Dakkili mandal, said.

The farmers have also increased the acreage of cultivation of casuarina this year thanks to good groundwater table in upland mandals of Nellore district. The cultivation of casuarina has increased to around 18,000 hectares in 2019 from 10,000 hectares in 2017.