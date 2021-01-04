Reverification ordered for 11,400 'Amma Vodi' scheme beneficiaries

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: Authorities have ordered a reverification for 11,400 ‘Amma Vodi’ scheme beneficiaries as their particulars have mismatched with that of their previous years details.

The reverification has been ordered for 11,450 students in the district as their parents’ details are different from the one provided to the government last year.

There are around 4.50 lakh students from first standard to tenth standard in the district who are entitled to receive Rs 14,000 in their bank accounts under the ‘Amma Vodi’ scheme.

​Accordingly the district education department sent the list to the government on December 31, post which there were no changes to be made.

However, recently authorities identified that around 11,450 students’ particulars have a mismatch. The lists were returned to the schools concerned and the District Education Officer (DEO) VS Subba Rao directed the head masters of schools to furnish the correct details after conducting an inquiry with parents and students.

The corrected lists must be resubmitted to the authorities before January 4.

The DEO said, “As per the officials’ directive, we have instructed head masters to conduct a meeting with parents and if any differences were observed, they should re-verify. The headmaster of the school concerned, along with the village or ward secretariat representative and one representative from the parents committee should be present during the inquiry process. After completion, the head masters should upload the correct data in the prescribed format.”