State-wide conference on development of villages on January 14

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: A state-wide conference on ‘The role of government and people in development of villages’ will be inaugurated by Ajeya Kallam, Principal Advisor to Chief Minister, on January 14 in Karumanchi village in Prakasam district, said Madya Vimochana Prachara Committee Chairman V Lakshman Reddy.

Addressing mediapersons, Lakshman Reddy said Gandhiji hoped for ‘Gram Swaraj’, and the idea of providing urban facilities in rural areas of Late former President Abdul Kalam will be discussed in the conference. He appealed to the non-residential villagers to work for the development of their villages.

Around 300 people, from 13 districts, who are playing an active role in the development activities in their villages will take part in this conference to discuss the measures to be taken to develop villages in the State.

Home Minister Mekathoti Sucharita, MLC Dokka Manikya Varaprasad and public representatives from the two districts will take part in this conference, he added.