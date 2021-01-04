STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
TDP leader murdered, additional police forces deployed in Dachepalli

Tension prevailed in Dachepalli with large number of TDP leaders reaching the town demanding stern action against the culprits. 

Published: 04th January 2021 08:16 AM

Police, Crime

According to information reaching here, the deceased Puramsetty Ankulu’s throat was slit by unidentified persons. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: A TDP leader was murdered in an under-construction apartment in Dachepalli on Sunday night. Though police said they are yet to ascertain the reason for the killing, the TDP alleged that it was a political murder and blamed the ruling YSRC for the murder of its leader.

According to information reaching here, the deceased Puramsetty Ankulu’s throat was slit by unidentified persons in the third floor of the under-construction apartment in Dachepalli. 

Ankulu served as the former sarpanch of Pedagarlapadu in Dachepalli mandal. Police said they are yet to ascertain as to why Ankulu came to the under-construction building and whom he met.

“We are investigating the reason for the killing. It is yet to be known if the victim was killed due to financial disputes or political rivalry,’’ the police said.With former Gurazala MLA Yerapatineni Srinivasa Rao and large number of TDP leaders reaching Dachepalli, additional police forces were deployed in the town to prevent any untoward incident. 

Speaking to the media, Srinivasa Rao held the ruling YSRC responsible for the killing. 

He alleged that though Ankulu complained to the police about threat to his life from his opponents, no action has been taken. 

“The Dachepalli SI, local MLA Kasu Mahesh Reddy and YSRC leaders of Pedagarlapadu are behind the killing. It is a political murder,’’ Srinivasa Rao said.

​Gurazala Deputy Superintendent of Police Jayarama Krishna said additional police forces were deployed in Dachepalli to maintain law and order.

