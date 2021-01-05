STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Allow cinemas to run at 100 per cent capacity, stakeholders urge Andhra government

Distributor KVV Prasad observed almost all industries have resumed operations with full capacity following Covid-19 guidelines. 

Published: 05th January 2021 10:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th January 2021 10:47 AM   |  A+A-

cinema hall, theatre, theater, film screen

Film distributors asked the government to permit increasing the seating capacity in theaters. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: With at least six small and big budget Telugu movies set for release during Sankranti festivities, Telugu Film Chamber of Commerce and Distributors have reportedly written to the state government seeking its nod for the operation of cinemas with 100 per cent occupancy. 

Sources said the chamber has cited the gradual decrease in coronavirus cases as the reason for letting the seating capacity be increased from the existing 50 per cent. 

The release of ‘Solo Brathuke So Better’ starring Sai Dharam Tej, the first flick to hit the screens after a gap of nine months on December 25, gave single-screen theatres and multiplexes a much-needed break as people thronged the cinemas in large numbers.  In total, Andhra Pradesh has close to 1,100 theatres. During Sankranti, films such as Ravi Teja’s ‘Krack’, ‘Red’, ‘Alludu Adhurs’, ‘Bangaru Bullodu’ and ‘Master’, along with a few Tamil movies dubbed into Telugu, are expected to release.

Raj and Yuvaraj Theatre manager D Srikanth said Sankranti is crucial for the Telugu film industry as several big and small budget films become the source for a major part of their revenue. 

“Last year, Mahesh Babu’s ‘Sarileru Neekevvaru’ and Rajinikanth starrer ‘Darbar’ were released and gave us good profits. After the pandemic in March, all theatres remained closed till October. We have made necessary arrangements for screening of films with 100 per cent seating capacity so that we can recover some of our losses,” he said.

Distributor KVV Prasad observed almost all industries have resumed operations with full capacity following Covid-19 guidelines. 

“However, theatres, which are a source of livelihood for thousands, are still functioning with 50 per cent occupancy. The government should permit us to increase the seating capacity.” 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID 19 Coronavirus Andhra Pradesh Government
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Different Oxford jab dosing for tests and actual rollout in India
Karnataka medical staff wary of jab, raise concerns over lack of data
Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan addressed the virtual Convocation of Sri Ramachandra Institute of Higher Education and Research on Monday
Centre taking up massive project to vaccinate nation: Harsh Vardhan
Representational Image. (File Photo)
You'll be shocked to know how many babies were born on New Year!

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo | PTI)
We plan to achieve ‘One Nation, One Gas Grid': PM Modi
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Ready to roll out COVID-19 vaccine by January 13, says Health Ministry
Gallery
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke Awards South 2020 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from Kollywood, Tollywood, Mollywood and Sandalwood.
Ajith Kumar to Mohanlal: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke South Awards 2020 winners
'Brexit' has become a reality following negotiations that almost took four years. When the Premier League transfer window opened, it was one like never before as players coming from European Union member countries will face restrictions and qualifying sys
Explained: What is GBE & how will Brexit impact the Premier League transfer market?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp