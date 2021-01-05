Allow cinemas to run at 100 per cent capacity, stakeholders urge Andhra government

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: With at least six small and big budget Telugu movies set for release during Sankranti festivities, Telugu Film Chamber of Commerce and Distributors have reportedly written to the state government seeking its nod for the operation of cinemas with 100 per cent occupancy.

Sources said the chamber has cited the gradual decrease in coronavirus cases as the reason for letting the seating capacity be increased from the existing 50 per cent.

The release of ‘Solo Brathuke So Better’ starring Sai Dharam Tej, the first flick to hit the screens after a gap of nine months on December 25, gave single-screen theatres and multiplexes a much-needed break as people thronged the cinemas in large numbers. In total, Andhra Pradesh has close to 1,100 theatres. During Sankranti, films such as Ravi Teja’s ‘Krack’, ‘Red’, ‘Alludu Adhurs’, ‘Bangaru Bullodu’ and ‘Master’, along with a few Tamil movies dubbed into Telugu, are expected to release.

Raj and Yuvaraj Theatre manager D Srikanth said Sankranti is crucial for the Telugu film industry as several big and small budget films become the source for a major part of their revenue.

“Last year, Mahesh Babu’s ‘Sarileru Neekevvaru’ and Rajinikanth starrer ‘Darbar’ were released and gave us good profits. After the pandemic in March, all theatres remained closed till October. We have made necessary arrangements for screening of films with 100 per cent seating capacity so that we can recover some of our losses,” he said.

Distributor KVV Prasad observed almost all industries have resumed operations with full capacity following Covid-19 guidelines.

“However, theatres, which are a source of livelihood for thousands, are still functioning with 50 per cent occupancy. The government should permit us to increase the seating capacity.”