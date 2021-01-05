STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

People lay carpet of flowers to see off transferred Andhra Pradesh HC CJ Jitendra Kumar Maheshwari

They raised slogans hailing Justice Maheshwari, who endeared himself to the people through judgements and orders, notably on the state capital issue.

Published: 05th January 2021 12:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th January 2021 12:16 AM   |  A+A-

Gavel, Court hammer, law

For representational purposes

By PTI

AMARAVATI: A carpet of flowers was laid by women and farmers here on Monday to accord a send-off to outgoing Chief Justice of the Andhra Pradesh High Court Jitendra Kumar Maheshwari, who has been transferred to Sikkim.

Holding the national flag, people lined up in large numbers from the High Court complex at Nelapadu through the Seed Access Road to give the Chief Justice a farewell.

They raised slogans hailing Justice Maheshwari, who endeared himself to the people through judgements and orders, notably on the state capital issue.

A large number of farmers and their families, who had given up over 33,000 acres of their fertile land for building the state capital city Amaravati, had opposed the government's decision to trifurcate the capital.

The high court has ordered status quo on two new laws enabling the formation of three capital cities -- executive in Visakhapatnam, legislative in Amaravati and judicial capital in Kurnool.

Earlier, other judges and the high court staff felicitated Justice Maheshwari.

"People come and go but we have to uphold the sanctity of the institutions," Justice Maheshwari said on the occasion.

"We should always strive to enhance the prestige of the judiciary," he said, recalling that he rose to this position from a humble beginnning.

He was transferred in the backdrop of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy writing to the Chief Justice of India S A Bobde alleging that the state high court was being used to "destabilise and topple" his democratically elected government.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jitendra Kumar Maheshwari Andhra pradesh High Court Andhra Pradesh HC
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Different Oxford jab dosing for tests and actual rollout in India
Karnataka medical staff wary of jab, raise concerns over lack of data
Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan addressed the virtual Convocation of Sri Ramachandra Institute of Higher Education and Research on Monday
Centre taking up massive project to vaccinate nation: Harsh Vardhan
Representational Image. (File Photo)
You'll be shocked to know how many babies were born on New Year!

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo | PTI)
We plan to achieve ‘One Nation, One Gas Grid': PM Modi
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Ready to roll out COVID-19 vaccine by January 13, says Health Ministry
Gallery
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke Awards South 2020 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from Kollywood, Tollywood, Mollywood and Sandalwood.
Ajith Kumar to Mohanlal: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke South Awards 2020 winners
'Brexit' has become a reality following negotiations that almost took four years. When the Premier League transfer window opened, it was one like never before as players coming from European Union member countries will face restrictions and qualifying sys
Explained: What is GBE & how will Brexit impact the Premier League transfer market?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp