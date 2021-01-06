STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
After Ahmedabad, an American Hub likely in Visakhapatnam

Asserting that Andhra Pradesh is the most favourable destination for investments, Joel Reifman said the government is laying emphasis on manufacturing electronics goods. 

An aerial view of Rama Krishna Beach Road in Visakhapatnam

An aerial view of Rama Krishna Beach Road in Visakhapatnam. (File photo)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The US Government on Tuesday said it is keen on setting up American Hub in Visakhapatnam, the second one in the country after Ahmedabad. 

US Consul General (Hyderabad) Joel Reifman, along with a delegation, called on Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at his camp office in Tadepalli on Tuesday. 

He said they visited Vizag and were satisfied with the infrastructure facilities in the Port City. “Ahmedabad being the only city in India to have an American Hub so far, Vizag will be the first choice in South India for setting up another one,’’ he said.

Responding positively to the request of Jagan, the US Consul General promised to set up an incubator centre in Vizag similar to the one in Delhi.

The CM sought the US cooperation in developing Vizag as a smart city. Asserting that Andhra Pradesh is the most favourable destination for investments, he said the government is laying emphasis on manufacturing electronics goods. 

​If the Consul General takes the initiative to invest in AP, the government will extend all possible help, he said. Joel Reifman lauded the welfare initiatives of the AP government for the uplift of poor.

