Andhra government notifies five new nagar panchayats, rejigs 13 civic bodies

Besides notifying five new nagara panchayats, there has also been a rejig of 13 municipalities, including Tadepalli and Mangalagiri into which six villages from the capital region have been added. 

Published: 06th January 2021 08:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th January 2021 08:11 AM   |  A+A-

Andhra CM Jagan Mohan Reddy

Andhra CM Jagan Mohan Reddy. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The state government, through the promulgation of an ordinance, has created a new municipality called ‘YSR Tadigapa’ with Tadigadapa, Kanuru, Poranki and Yanamalakuduru, which are just outside the limits of Vijayawada Municipal Corporation. 

Besides notifying five new nagara panchayats, there has also been a rejig of 13 municipalities, including Tadepalli and Mangalagiri into which six villages from the capital region have been added. 

YSR Tadigadapa, which is in Penamaluru mandal, is now a municipality by itself with four gram panchayats constituting it. 

The five new nagara panchayats include Chintalapudi (West Godavari) with 20 wards, Rajam (Srikakulam) comprising of Rajagam Saradhi, Kondampet, Kottavalasa and Pongutivalasa with 20 wards, Alliuru (Nellore) with Alluru, Singampeta and Narthamopooru with 20 wards, B Kothakota (Chittoor) with 20 wards, and Podili (Prakasam) comprising Podili, Kambalapadu, Madalavaripalem and Nandipalem with 20 wards.

Six villages from the capital region of Amaravati -- Undavalli, Penumaka, Nowluru, Yerrabalem, Nidamarru and Bethapudi panchayats - were merged into the Mangalagiri and Tadepalli municipalities, thus bringing down the number of capital villages to 23 from 29. 

While Nowluru, Yerrabalem, Bethapudi and Nidamarru villages were brought under Mangalagiri municipality, Undavalli and Penumaka were included in Tadepalli municipality. 

In all, the government has expanded the limit of 13 municipalities: Gudivada in Krishna district; Palacole, Tadepalligudem, Tanuku and Bhimavaram in West Godavari district; Bapatla, Ponnur, Tadepalli and Mangalagiri in Guntur district; Kandukur in Prakasam district; Kavali and Gudur in Nellore district, and Srikalahasti in Chittoor district.

Through ordinance

According to the notification issued by the governor’s office, an ordinance was promulgated to amend AP Municipalities Act, 1965, and AP Municipal Corporation Act, 1994, as the legislature is not in session.

