Launch of 'Jagananna Amma Vodi' scheme second phase postponed in Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The state government has postponed the launch of the second phase of Jagananna Amma Vodi scheme from January 9 to January 11.

​Addressing mediapersons here on Tuesday, Education Minister Audimulapu Suresh said a total amount of Rs 11 billion will be spent on the scheme, to be introduced in three phases.

The minister also said Andhra Pradesh is the only state in the country to have a higher education planning board.

“We have given priority to strengthen universities in the state. An executive council has been set up in each university. Vice-chancellors have been appointed for nine universities...” Suresh added.

He said a total of 247 private colleges have been served with show cause notices and action has been taken against 48 unaided colleges for not complying with the regulations set by the APHERMC.

“The admission process for Intermediate will be completely digitised from next year. We had planned to do the same this year, but had to change the process due to the pandemic,” he said.