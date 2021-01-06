STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Realty prices go up in temple town of Tirupati

The number of registrations saw a spurt in the last six months in Tirupati Balaji registration district, compared to other registration districts in Chittoor region.

Published: 06th January 2021 07:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th January 2021 07:31 AM   |  A+A-

real estate, apartments, buildings

Majority of the people are evincing interest in purchasing plots rather than flats. (Representational Photo)

By D Surendra Kumar
Express News Service

TIRUPATI: Even before a final decision was taken to carve out a separate district with Tirupati as its headquarters, the prices of plots as well as flats on the outskirts of temple town have witnessed a 20 to 25 per cent increase leading to revival of realty business, which was hit by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The number of registrations saw a spurt in the last six months in Tirupati Balaji registration district, compared to other registration districts in Chittoor region, indicating the demand for plots and flats in the temple town. 

​Around 300 registrations are being done in Tirupati Balaji district a day on an average and the State exchequer is getting a revenue of Rs13 crore per month on an average as stamp duty. The State government proposed to carve out new districts by taking a Lok Sabha constituency as the basis. Tirupati is likely to be one among the new districts as it is a LS constituency.

Majority of the people are evincing interest in purchasing plots rather than flats. In the wake of Covid-19 crisis, there is a steep rise in the realty prices, and purchasing plots or flats are beyond the reach of middle class families. Realtors who purchased and blocked major ventures close to Tirupati, have started increasing the prices. 

“Realtors are increasing the prices of plots by forming themselves into syndicates. We are looking for a plot. But, the land prices are unimaginable close to Tirupati,” said V Yugandhar of Tiruchanoor.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID 19 Coronavirus Coronavirus Pandemic
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Different Oxford jab dosing for tests and actual rollout in India
Karnataka medical staff wary of jab, raise concerns over lack of data
Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan addressed the virtual Convocation of Sri Ramachandra Institute of Higher Education and Research on Monday
Centre taking up massive project to vaccinate nation: Harsh Vardhan
Representational Image. (File Photo)
You'll be shocked to know how many babies were born on New Year!

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farmers during their ongoing protest against new farm laws at Rewari in Haryana. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
SC to hear pleas against new agri laws, issues related to farmers' protest on January 11
Members of Women Democratic Front take part in a rally to condemn rape incidents. (Representational Photo | AP)
50-year-old woman gang-raped, murdered in UP's Badaun, priest booked
Gallery
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke Awards South 2020 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from Kollywood, Tollywood, Mollywood and Sandalwood.
Ajith Kumar to Mohanlal: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke South Awards 2020 winners
'Brexit' has become a reality following negotiations that almost took four years. When the Premier League transfer window opened, it was one like never before as players coming from European Union member countries will face restrictions and qualifying sys
Explained: What is GBE & how will Brexit impact the Premier League transfer market?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp