'Chalo Ramathreerthalu': Andhra Pradesh Police foil BJP's attempt to take out protest rally again

VISAKHAPATNAM: Tension prevailed yet again at Ramatheerthalau of Vizianagaram district when BJP activists led by their state president Sommu Veeraraju and other leaders tried to barge their way to Ramathreerthalu but were prevented by police, deployed in large numbers.

After their attempt to take out the ‘Challo Ramatheertham’ protest rally on Tuesday was foiled by the police, BJP yet again took out the agitation but were prevented by the police. When Sommu Veeraraju and others tried to force their way beyond the barricades set at Nellimarla junction, heated arguments broke out between police and BJP leaders.

There was jostling between police and the protestors and in the melee, Somu Veerraju fainted, escalating the tension in the region. Police arrested BJP leaders Madhava and Suhasini along with a few other protesting BJP leaders. Police also arrested BJP leaders N Ramesh Naidu and Bhanuprakash Reddy, who managed to reach Ramatheerthalu temple and touched Seethamma Padalu.

The police have imposed section 30 in the Vizianagaram division after unsavory incidents happened during the visit of TDP president N. Chandrababu Naidu and YSRC MP Vijayasai Reddy to Bodikonda at Ramatheertham where the idol of Sri Kodanda Rama was vandalized on Dec. 29.

The police even filed cases against Chandrababu Naidu, Atchanna Naidu, and Kala Venkat Rao following a complaint lodged by Vijayasai Reddy.

Visakhapatnam Range DIG L Kalidaru Ranga Rao requested the political leaders to cooperate in maintaining law and order and protecting communal harmony. Asking them to refrain from making statements or taking up programs that will complicate the situation, he said visits of politicians to Ramathreertalu temple is hindering the progress of the investigation into the case.

On Thursday, police personnel were deployed in large numbers to prevent any untoward incident. A virtual security cordon was thrown around Ramatheerthalu and patrol teams patrolling the area and barricaded the roads leading to the hill shrine. The police are diverting vehicles at Sitaramuni Peta junction.

Meanwhile, the police put BJP leaders in Visakhapatnam and Vizianagaram under house arrest to prevent them from going to Ramateerthalu. In Visakhapatnam, police served notice on former BJP MLA P. Vishnukumar Raju to confine him to his house. Security was tightened at the BJP office at Lawsons Bay Colony in the city.