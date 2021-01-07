STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

'Chalo Ramathreerthalu': Andhra Pradesh Police foil BJP's attempt to take out protest rally again

There was jostling between police and the protestors and in the melee, Somu Veerraju fainted, escalating the tension in the region.

Published: 07th January 2021 12:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th January 2021 12:20 PM   |  A+A-

BJP state president Somu Veerraju speaking at GVMC in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday.

BJP state president Somu Veerraju speaking at GVMC in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday. (Photo| EPS/G satyanarayana)

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Tension prevailed yet again at Ramatheerthalau of Vizianagaram district when BJP activists led by their state president Sommu Veeraraju and other leaders tried to barge their way to Ramathreerthalu but were prevented by police, deployed in large numbers. 

After their attempt to take out the ‘Challo Ramatheertham’ protest rally on Tuesday was foiled by the police, BJP yet again took out the agitation but were prevented by the police. When Sommu Veeraraju and others tried to force their way beyond the barricades set at Nellimarla junction, heated arguments broke out between police and BJP leaders. 

There was jostling between police and the protestors and in the melee, Somu Veerraju fainted, escalating the tension in the region. Police arrested BJP leaders Madhava and Suhasini along with a few other protesting BJP leaders.  Police also arrested BJP leaders N Ramesh Naidu and Bhanuprakash Reddy, who managed to reach Ramatheerthalu temple and touched Seethamma Padalu. 

The police have imposed section 30 in the Vizianagaram division after unsavory incidents happened during the visit of TDP president N. Chandrababu Naidu and YSRC MP Vijayasai Reddy to Bodikonda at Ramatheertham where the idol of Sri Kodanda Rama was vandalized on Dec. 29.

The police even filed cases against Chandrababu Naidu, Atchanna Naidu, and Kala Venkat Rao following a complaint lodged by Vijayasai Reddy.

Visakhapatnam Range DIG L Kalidaru Ranga Rao requested the political leaders to cooperate in maintaining law and order and protecting communal harmony. Asking them to refrain from making statements or taking up programs that will complicate the situation, he said visits of politicians to Ramathreertalu temple is hindering the progress of the investigation into the case.

On Thursday, police personnel were deployed in large numbers to prevent any untoward incident. A virtual security cordon was thrown around Ramatheerthalu and patrol teams patrolling the area and barricaded the roads leading to the hill shrine. The police are diverting vehicles at Sitaramuni Peta junction.

Meanwhile, the police put BJP leaders in Visakhapatnam and Vizianagaram under house arrest to prevent them from going to Ramateerthalu. In Visakhapatnam, police served notice on former BJP MLA P. Vishnukumar Raju to confine him to his house.  Security was tightened at the BJP office at Lawsons Bay Colony in the city.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Challo Ramatheertham BJP Sommu Veeraraju Ramathreertalu temple Visakhapatnam Vizianagaram
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Different Oxford jab dosing for tests and actual rollout in India
Karnataka medical staff wary of jab, raise concerns over lack of data
Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan addressed the virtual Convocation of Sri Ramachandra Institute of Higher Education and Research on Monday
Centre taking up massive project to vaccinate nation: Harsh Vardhan
Representational Image. (File Photo)
You'll be shocked to know how many babies were born on New Year!

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaking after dedicating the Kochi-Mangaluru natural gas pipeline, through video conference on Tuesday | Express
Over 4 lakh houses in Karnataka to get natural gas in eight years thanks to new pipeline
For representational purposes
Toxic gas leak in Odisha's Rourkela Steel Plant: Four workers dead
Gallery
A violent mob loyal to President Donald Trump stormed the US Capitol on Wednesday and forced lawmakers into hiding, in a stunning attempt to overturn America’s presidential election, undercut the nation’s democracy and keep Democrat Joe Biden from replacing Trump in the White House. (Photo | AP)
US Capitol violence in 10 pictures: When pro-Trump mob stormed the building to overturn election
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke Awards South 2020 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from Kollywood, Tollywood, Mollywood and Sandalwood.
Ajith Kumar to Mohanlal: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke South Awards 2020 winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp