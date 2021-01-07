Expert panel to study pollution from Divi’s unit, other industries in East Godavari district

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Industries Minister Mekapati Goutham Reddy on Wednesday conducted a virtual meeting with Divi’s pharma management and officials of industry department and East Godavari district and Tuni MLA Datisetti Raja.

Directing the officials to constitute a committee involving officials from the Central Institute of Brackishwater Aquaculture, State Institute of Fisheries Technology, Marine and Pollution Control Board under the chairmanship of Industries Director J Subrahmanyam to study the alleged pollution from Divi’s unit and other industries in East Godavari district.

He wanted the committee to submit a report by February first week on the steps to be taken for controlling the pollution. No harm be caused to hatcheries in the area, he said and asked the officials of Pollution Control Board whether any steps were initiated to avoid the waste from Divi’s reaching underground.

When the Tuni MLA said that local people are against setting up of the Divi’s unit, the minister while asserting that the interests of the public comes first to the government, suggested that the MLA and Divi’s director Kiran discuss the issue.

He said that any further delay on resolving Divi’s issue will have an impact on the pharma sector. “Not only Divi’s, we should think about the industries and investments likely to come in the future,” the minister said.

The minister enquired about the release of arrested protestors. Informing that the majority of those arrested have already been released, Divi’s director said that they will withdraw the cases. Last month, people staged a protest at Kothapakalu village against the setting up of Divi’s pharmaceutical factory.