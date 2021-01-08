BJP cries foul as Andhra police stop march to Ramatheertham temple for second time

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM/VIZIANAGARAM: Tension prevailed in Vizianagaram district on Thursday when BJP activists, led by party State president Somu Veerraju, tried to force their way beyond the barricades put up by police.

​On Tuesday also, police had foiled BJP’s attempt to take out ‘Challo Ramatheertham’ rally against desecration of Srirama idol at the hill shrine.

When Somu Veerraraju and others tried to force their way beyond the barricades put up at Nellimarla Junction, heated arguments broke out between police and BJP leaders.

When the police told them that only five leaders will be allowed to visit Ramatheertham, they insisted that all of them should be allowed to go.

This led to a jostling between police and the protestors and in the melee, Somu and party state secretary Vishnuvardhan Reddy fainted.

Police arrested BJP leaders GVL Narasimha Rao, PVN Madhav and Suhasini Anand when they tried to take out a rally. Veerraju questioned the government action of not allowing them to Ramatheertham. Police also arrested BJP leaders N Ramesh Naidu and Bhanuprakash Reddy, who managed to reach the Ramatheertham temple. Earlier, the police kept many BJP leaders in Vizag and Vizianagaram districts under house arrest.

Madhav said the party would continue its agitation till they are allowed to visit the temple. Condition of Vishnuvardhan Reddy, who was shifted to the hospital, is stable now, party sources informed. Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy spoke to Vishnuvardhan over phone. Kishan Reddy reportedly told Vishnuvardhan to take up the issue with Union Minister Amit Shah.

The police have imposed section 30 in the Vizianagaram division after unsavoury incidents happened during the visit of Chandrababu Naidu and Vijayasai Reddy to Ramatheertham temple, where the idol of Srirama was vandalised on December 29. The police even filed cases against Naidu, Atchannaidu and Kala Venkat Rao following a complaint lodged by Vijayasai. Meanwhile, Visakhapatnam Range DIG LK Ranga Rao requested the political leaders to cooperate with police in maintaining law and order.

Centre seeks details from State govt, says BJP

Following complaints against detainment of BJP leaders, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs has sought information from the state government, the BJP said.

“In the wake of the arrest of BJP leaders in Ramatheertham, complaints were sent to the Centre and the Union Ministry of Home Affairs. It is learnt that the Ministry sought details from the state government,” said a party statement.

Earlier in the day, GVL Narasimha Rao tweeted, “I telephoned union Home Minister Amit Shah and appraised him of the series of incidents of temple vandalisation in AP and the inhuman way in which BJP members are being arrested. We will soon meet him and present more details.”