Plan to offer affordable plots to urban middle class in Andhra Pradesh

While flats were given under Rajiv Swagruha, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said we can provide plots as part of the new initiative.

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy inaugurating the renovated Bapu Museum.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: After launching a mega housing scheme for the poor, the state government has proposed to offer affordable plots to the middle class people. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has directed the Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD) Department to evolve a policy for providing developed plots with clear title deeds at affordable prices to the urban middle class people. 

In a review meeting on Thursday, Jagan proposed to take up a project for the urban middle class families akin to the Rajiv Swagruha scheme implemented during the regime of his father YS Rajasekhara Reddy in the erstwhile undivided Andhra Pradesh. 

While flats were given under Rajiv Swagruha, the Chief Minister said we can provide plots as part of the new initiative. The idea stems from the desire to do something for the urban middle class. There will be a lot of concerns with respect to the land credentials when a family plans to purchase a plot from private parties, he said. 

“When the government itself develops the layouts and demarcate plots, we can provide clear and litigation-free title deeds. Since the government will do it on a no-profit basis, the plots will be affordable. The plots can be handed over to beneficiaries through a lottery system,” the Chief Minister explained, instructing the MAUD officials to brainstorm and draft a policy in this regard.

Taking stock of YSR Jagananna Housing Colonies, he directed the district collectors to lay emphasis on development of the underground drainage system.

“The collectors have already been instructed to come up with innovative ideas to beautify the layouts and construct bus bays creatively. There are 17,000 revenue villages in the state and we are developing another 17,000. In some places, we are also creating Nagar Panchayats. Village and ward secretariats, parks, clinics and other infrastructure should also be built in these colonies,” Jagan added.  

The officials informed him that a proposal is being readied for six-laning of the beach road between Bheemili and Bhogapuram in Visakhapatnam. As part of the project, a beautiful bridge across River Gosthani is proposed. The CM said the bridge should be as an iconic symbol of Visakhapatnam and directed them to prepare a comprehensive plan for it. 

He said housing schemes in urban areas should be expedited and new methods should be studied for solid waste management. “Mangalagiri - Tadepalli Municipal Corporation is also being set up and steps should be taken to expedite the approval of DPR with `1,000 crore in this regard,” a statement from the CMO said. 

MAUD Minister Botcha Satyanarayana, Chief Secretary Aditya Nath Das, MAUD Secretary Y Srilakshmi, Commissioner and Director of Municipal Administration GSRKR Vijay Kumar and other officials attended the meeting. 

