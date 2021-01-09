Coronavirus: Andhra Pradesh reports fatality for second day

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: For the second consecutive day, Andhra Pradesh has reported only one Covid-19 fatality. While there was a slight increase in the number of new cases to 319, 308 patients recovered in the same period.The state conducted 59,671 coronavirus confirmatory tests in the 24 hours ending Friday 9 am.

The cumulative confirmed positive cases so far touched 8,84,490 after 1.22 crore sample tests, with an overall infection positivity rate of 7.24 per cent, according to the latest bulletin issued by the State Command Control Room.The fresh additions took the total number of recoveries to 8,74,531, leaving 2,832 active cases. After the only Covid-19 death reported from Krishna district on Friday, the toll stands at 7,127. Krishna district reported 46 fresh cases, the highest in the state.

Chittoor added 44 and Guntur 39 new infections while 10 other districts reported less than 30 fresh cases each. Only one district, Vizianagaram, saw its aggregate grow by less than 10 positives in the 24 hours. After several days, Kurnool added 26 anew in 24 hours, pushing its active caseload upwards to 97.

The overall caseload of 1,23,903 is the highest in East Godavari, followed by West Godavari (94,035), Chittoor (86,530), Guntur (75,048) and Anantapur (67,475). Out of the 13 districts, eight have reported over 60,000 positives so far. The lowest number of active cases are in Vizianagaram district (42), Prakasam (73), and Srikakulam (80); and the most in Nellore (444), Krishna (432), Guntur (407), and Chittoor (273).