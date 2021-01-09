STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Donations to SRIVANI Trust exceed Rs 100 crore

Devotees who donate to the TTD through SRIVANI Trust get one time privilege to avail of VIP Darshan at Tirumala temple.

Published: 09th January 2021 05:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th January 2021 08:49 AM

By B Murali
Express News Service

TIRUMALA: Donations to the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) through SRIVANI Trust (Sri Venkateswara Alaya Nirmana Trust) have crossed Rs 100 crore with more than Rs 10 crore pouring in during the 10-day Vaikunta Dwara Darshan at Tirumala temple.

Speaking to TNIE, TTD Additional Executive Officer AV Dharma Reddy said that the TTD Trust Board’s decision to allow Vaikunta Dwara Darshan for 10 days instead of two days and sale of tickets under the SRIVANI Trust scheme, enabled 13,000 devotees to have darshan. “By January 1st itself, the donations through SRIVANI Trust crossed the Rs 100-crore mark,” he said.

SRIVANI Trust was established with an objective to construct and maintain Venkateswara temples across the country, more so in places where the weaker section population is high. It is also aimed at propagating Sanatana Hindu Dharma. The objectives of the trust include renovation and preservation of ancient temple structures, which reflect the glory of Indian culture and tradition.

Devotees who donate to the TTD through SRIVANI Trust get one time privilege to avail of VIP Darshan at Tirumala temple. The VIP Darshan provision was made on November 4, 2019 though SRIVANI Trust was floated a few months before that. The SRIVANI Trust scheme evoked a good response from devotees. 

The scheme has helped in preventing misuse of VIP Darshan facility, besides addressing the menace of middlemen, who take advantage of recommendation letters from law makers. “Now, the misuse of such recommendation letters is not there as devotees donating through SRIVANI Trust can avail of VIP Darshan,” said a TTD official.

