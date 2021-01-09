Festo, NTTF, NAL to join hands with govt in skill development programme

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A delegation of AP State Skill Development Corporation (APSSDC) officials, led by its managing director and chief executive officer Arja Srikanth, has visited the facilities of Festo, NTTF and CSIR-NAL in Bengaluru. The companies agreed to collaborate with the corporation for imparting skill development programmes to the youth from AP in manufacturing, automation, information technology, computer engineering and aerospace.

German company Festo, a world-wide supplier of automation technology, is extending industrial training and education programmes through a separate division called Festo Didactic.During the discussions with APSDC officials, Festo has agreed to set up a high-end design lab in AP, train AP youth to acquire skills to participate in world skill competitions, schedule a tour of ‘FESTO on wheels’ mobile lab in Mechatronics in AP, assist in apprentice programmes for engineering graduates and facilitate a tie-up with Tech University in Singapore in advanced digital manufacturing skill programmes.

Nettur Technical Training Foundation (NTTF) will collaborate with the APSSDC to take up skill programmes in various sectors. The NTTF will revive the GAIL skill development centre in East Godavari district to offer programmes in petrochemicals and allied sectors.

National Aerospace Lab (NAL), which is an established Aerospace Skill centre, has agreed to train interested ITI and polytechnic students from AP in aerospace design assistant, CNC mechanic and aerospace programmes.The NAL also agreed to offer five short-term job-oriented courses for engineering students.