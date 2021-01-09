STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Festo, NTTF, NAL to join hands with govt in skill development programme

German company Festo, a world-wide supplier of automation technology, is extending industrial training and education programmes through a separate division called Festo Didactic.

Published: 09th January 2021 09:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th January 2021 09:53 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A delegation of AP State Skill Development Corporation (APSSDC) officials, led by its managing director and chief executive officer Arja Srikanth, has visited the facilities of Festo, NTTF and CSIR-NAL in Bengaluru. The companies agreed to collaborate with the corporation for imparting skill development programmes to the youth from AP in manufacturing, automation, information technology, computer engineering and aerospace. 

German company Festo, a world-wide supplier of automation technology, is extending industrial training and education programmes through a separate division called Festo Didactic.During the discussions with APSDC officials, Festo has agreed to set up a high-end design lab in AP, train AP youth to acquire skills to participate in world skill competitions, schedule a tour of ‘FESTO on wheels’  mobile lab in Mechatronics in AP, assist in apprentice programmes for engineering graduates and facilitate a tie-up with Tech University in Singapore in advanced digital manufacturing skill programmes.

Nettur Technical Training Foundation (NTTF) will collaborate with the APSSDC to take up skill programmes in various sectors. The NTTF will revive the GAIL skill development centre in East Godavari district to offer programmes in petrochemicals and allied sectors.

National Aerospace Lab (NAL), which is an established Aerospace Skill centre, has agreed to train interested ITI and polytechnic students from AP in aerospace design assistant, CNC mechanic and aerospace programmes.The NAL also agreed to offer five short-term job-oriented  courses for engineering students. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
APSSDC NTTF Festo
India Matters
A healthcare worker being vaccinated during a dry run for the Covid-19 vaccine at Victoria Hospital in Jabalpur on Friday | pti
Can Covaxin work against new strain? ICMR studies
Farmers during their protest against the new farm laws at the Ghazipur border in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Govt-farmers meet: Unions say will fight till death; all eyes on SC hearing
Vistara offers flight tickets from Rs 1,299 in new flash sale
Air India. (File Photo | Reuters)
All-women cockpit crew to fly inaugural San Francisco-Bengaluru Air India flight

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
With the U.S. Capitol in the background, workers install fencing around the Capitol grounds the day after violent protesters loyal to President Donald Trump stormed the U.S. Congress. (Photo | AP)


US Capitol: Resignations, impeachment threat force Trump to accept defeat

For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Schools reopen in Odisha after nine months, many violate COVID-19 protocol
Gallery
A violent mob loyal to President Donald Trump stormed the US Capitol on Wednesday and forced lawmakers into hiding, in a stunning attempt to overturn America’s presidential election, undercut the nation’s democracy and keep Democrat Joe Biden from replacing Trump in the White House. (Photo | AP)
US Capitol violence in 10 pictures: When pro-Trump mob stormed the building to overturn election
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke Awards South 2020 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from Kollywood, Tollywood, Mollywood and Sandalwood.
Ajith Kumar to Mohanlal: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke South Awards 2020 winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp