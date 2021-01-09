Jagananna Amma Vodi phase two launch on Jan 11

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Education Minister Audimulapu Suresh on Friday said the second phase of Jagananna Amma Vodi scheme will be launched on January 11. The list of eligible candidates is made available at schools and village/ward secretariats across the State.

“More beneficiaries will be added in the scheme next year. A schedule has been prepared to manage the programme at district and constituency levels. The money will be credited directly to the bank accounts of the mothers,” said Suresh. Under the scheme, `15,000 a year will be given to women in the BPL category for sending their children to schools. The minister also confirmed that classes for first year Intermediate students will begin from January 18. The admission process is underway. “From next year, the Intermediate admissions will be conducted through online mode,” he informed. The 2020-21 academic year will continue till May, he said adding that the competitive exams will be conducted as per the CBSE syllabus.

Stringent action

The minister warned that recognition of educational institutes will be cancelled if they charge fees higher than those prescribed by the government. “A total of 30 per cent of the fees collected last year has to be given back to students this year as per the regulations. If not, stern action will be taken against the institutions,” he said, adding that those who wish to bring the irregularities to the notice of the officials can call or whatsApp to 9391282578 or send an e-mail to ourbieap@gmail.com.

Based on complaints, a surprise inspection was conducted at Narayana Vidya Sanstha in Vijayawada. “More such surprise inspections will be conducted. Earlier, the institutions were allowed to increase exam fees 30 per cent every year. But this year, we have instructed them not to increase the fees,” he said.

Inter classes

First year Intermediate classes will begin from January 18

2020-21 academic year will continue till May Plaints

For filing complaints against private institutions, you can call or whatsApp to 9391282578 or send an e-mail to ourbieap@gmail.com