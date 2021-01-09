SEC dares Jagan Mohan Reddy, notifies PR polls  

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: On a day of dramatic developments, the State Election Commission (SEC) released the schedule for conduct of elections to gram panchayats in Andhra Pradesh. The panchayat elections will be conducted in four phases on February 5, 9, 13 and 17 and the results will be declared on the same day.

State Election Commissioner Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar on Friday issued the schedule hours after a delegation of government officials, led by Chief Secretary Aditya Nath Das, met him following the directions of the AP High Court and explained why the panchayat elections could not be conducted in February.

As per the schedule, the SEC will issue election notification for phase-I on January 23, for phase-II on January 27, for phase-III on January 31 and for phase-IV on February 4. Last date for filing nominations will be January 27, 31, February 4 and 8 respectively for the four phases. Last date for withdrawal of nominations will be January 31, February 4, 8 and 12 (till 3 pm) respectively for the four phases. The Model Code of Conduct will come into force on January 9.

Principal Secretary of Panchayat Raj Gopal Krishna Dwivedi said SEC Ramesh Kumar’s move is unilateral and shows his intransigent attitude. He recalled that the Supreme Court had directed the SEC to announce the election dates after consulting the State government and the High Court in its latest order also asked the SEC and the State government to sit together and take a decision on the matter.

Even after the State government delegation explained the situation that due to Covid-19 vaccination, panchayat elections could not be conducted in February, the SEC released the schedule, which is nothing but violation of the Supreme Court order, he added.

According to the Principal Secretary, the AP High Court directed the State government to submit its objections to holding elections in writing to the SEC within three days of receiving the order.

After the order was received on January 5, the government on January 7, in a letter to the SEC informed him that the Covid vaccination drive will commence on January 13 and sought an appointment after that date. However, the SEC asked the government to meet him on January 8.

During its meeting with the SEC, the official delegation told him that Covid-19 cases are still being reported in the State, besides prevalence of new cases of UK strain. It also explained the preparatory work being done for the vaccination drive and urged the SEC to postpone the elections as the administration will not be in a position to make arrangements for polls.

During the meeting that lasted for about an hour, the officials are learnt to have explained that the entire government machinery will be engaged in vaccination drive and most of the functionaries who will be engaged in conduct panchayat elections will be the ones to be vaccinated first. Principal Secretaries Gopal Krishna Dwivedi (Panchayat Raj) and Anil Kumar Singhal (Medical and Health) accompanied the Chief Secretary.

Panchayat election schedule

 Elections to be held in four phases

 Model Code of Conduct to be in force from Jan 9

 Poll notification to be issued on January 23, 27, 31 and February 4

 Last date for filing nominations (four phases) - January 27, 31, February 4 and 8

 Appeal against rejection of papers before appellate authority - January 29, Feb 2, 6 and 10

 Disposal of appeals by the authority January 30, Feb 3, 7 and 11

 Last date for withdrawal of nominations - Jan 31, Feb 4, 8 and 12

 Publication of final list of candidates - January 31, February 4, 8 and 12 (after 3 pm)

 Election dates - February 5, 9, 13 and 17 (from 6:30 am to 3:30 pm)

 Counting of votes and declaration of results - February 5, 9, 13 and 17 (from 4 pm)