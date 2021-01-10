STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

‘Home herbal Garden’ scheme launch this year, says Minister

The committees would focus on biodiversity conservation.

Published: 10th January 2021 08:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th January 2021 08:38 AM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh Energy Minister Balineni Srinivasa Reddy

Andhra Pradesh Energy Minister Balineni Srinivasa Reddy (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Minister for the environment and forest Balineni Srinivasa Reddy said that the state government would take up innovative programme ‘Home Herbal Garden’ this year as a part of biodiversity conservation programmes. He also added that AP State Biodiversity Board (APSBB) has prepared a vision document and three-year perspective document which include setting up biodiversity parks in all 13 districts of the state, setting up museums in three regions of the state, and establishing one state-level biodiversity research station.

Speaking at a programme organised by APSBB in Vijayawada on Saturday, the minister recalled Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s words that conservation of biodiversity is essential for human survival.  He added that the board was taking up several initiatives for conservation of biodiversity and stressed that there was a need to create more awareness on Biological Diversity Act, 2002. 

“This year, the government will be taking up an innovative programme called ‘Home Herbal Garden’ under which herbal gardens will be encouraged to be developed at homes. As a pilot, we are targeting to encourage 1,500 families from each district, 50 per cent of who will be from SC/ST communities. Arrangements are being made to raise nurseries to supply 50 plants of important medicinal value to help them improve the health and immunity status of the people,” he explained.

He further said that about 14,204 biodiversity management committees were formed at village, mandal and municipality/corporation level in the last six months. The committees would focus on biodiversity conservation. He added that they will also help in the enforcement of Biological Diversity Act, 2002, which focuses on three important aspects: conservation of biological diversity, sustainable utilisation of biological resources, and equitable sharing of biological resources and benefits among all stakeholders.

APSBB’s member secretary D Nalini Mohan also explained various initiatives taken up to conserve biodiversity. MLA and Chairman of AP Brahmin Welfare Corporation Malladi Vishnu was also present in the meeting in which short films and calendar on biological diversity were unveiled.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Balineni Srinivasa Reddy ‘Home herbal Garden
India Matters
A healthcare worker being vaccinated during a dry run for the Covid-19 vaccine at Victoria Hospital in Jabalpur on Friday | pti
Can Covaxin work against new strain? ICMR studies
Farmers during their protest against the new farm laws at the Ghazipur border in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Govt-farmers meet: Unions say will fight till death; all eyes on SC hearing
Vistara offers flight tickets from Rs 1,299 in new flash sale
Air India. (File Photo | Reuters)
All-women cockpit crew to fly inaugural San Francisco-Bengaluru Air India flight

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farmers during their protest against the new farm laws at Singhu border in New Delhi on Thursday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
WATCH | Farmers give lessons to underprivileged kids for free at protest site
Charred remains of furniture and other equipments inside the new born babies care unit of the Bhandara District General Hospital. (Photo | PTI)
Bhandara Fire Tragedy: Parents of deceased blame hospital authorities for death of infants
Gallery
A violent mob loyal to President Donald Trump stormed the US Capitol on Wednesday and forced lawmakers into hiding, in a stunning attempt to overturn America’s presidential election, undercut the nation’s democracy and keep Democrat Joe Biden from replacing Trump in the White House. (Photo | AP)
US Capitol violence in 10 pictures: When pro-Trump mob stormed the building to overturn election
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke Awards South 2020 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from Kollywood, Tollywood, Mollywood and Sandalwood.
Ajith Kumar to Mohanlal: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke South Awards 2020 winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp