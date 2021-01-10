‘Home herbal Garden’ scheme launch this year, says Minister

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Minister for the environment and forest Balineni Srinivasa Reddy said that the state government would take up innovative programme ‘Home Herbal Garden’ this year as a part of biodiversity conservation programmes. He also added that AP State Biodiversity Board (APSBB) has prepared a vision document and three-year perspective document which include setting up biodiversity parks in all 13 districts of the state, setting up museums in three regions of the state, and establishing one state-level biodiversity research station.

Speaking at a programme organised by APSBB in Vijayawada on Saturday, the minister recalled Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s words that conservation of biodiversity is essential for human survival. He added that the board was taking up several initiatives for conservation of biodiversity and stressed that there was a need to create more awareness on Biological Diversity Act, 2002.

“This year, the government will be taking up an innovative programme called ‘Home Herbal Garden’ under which herbal gardens will be encouraged to be developed at homes. As a pilot, we are targeting to encourage 1,500 families from each district, 50 per cent of who will be from SC/ST communities. Arrangements are being made to raise nurseries to supply 50 plants of important medicinal value to help them improve the health and immunity status of the people,” he explained.

He further said that about 14,204 biodiversity management committees were formed at village, mandal and municipality/corporation level in the last six months. The committees would focus on biodiversity conservation. He added that they will also help in the enforcement of Biological Diversity Act, 2002, which focuses on three important aspects: conservation of biological diversity, sustainable utilisation of biological resources, and equitable sharing of biological resources and benefits among all stakeholders.

APSBB’s member secretary D Nalini Mohan also explained various initiatives taken up to conserve biodiversity. MLA and Chairman of AP Brahmin Welfare Corporation Malladi Vishnu was also present in the meeting in which short films and calendar on biological diversity were unveiled.