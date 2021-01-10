STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Promoting animal care, govt schemes through short films

Dr Madina Prasad (right) receiving the Best Veterinarian Award for 2020 I Express

By G Ramesh Babu
Express News Service

SRIKAKULAM: Besides the regular duties, this dedicated veterinarian has been making short films and training videos to promote government schemes and healthcare management of the domestic animals in a big way. He has made 30 training videos and four short films for the animal husbandry department till now.Dr Madina Prasad is working as a deputy director (FAC) for veterinary polyclinic in the animal husbandry department in Srikakulam. He uses Sundays and other holidays to make videos to promote government schemes. 

Besides making short films on animal care, he also made a short film on the anti-tobacco campaign. To spread awareness about the healthcare management of pets and domestic animals in a big way, he is making videos and short films. In the name of Dr Madina Vet & Pet, he had started a YouTube channel.
To convey the right message to the farmers through short films, he acted in the lead role. “Apart from making training videos and short films on government schemes and healthcare management of domestic and pet animals, I also participated in several TV programmes to create awareness among the viewers,’’ he said. “To send the right message to the farmers, I had decided to make short films on the healthcare management of the pet and domestic animals,” said Dr Madina Prasad. 

He told TNIE that he had made 30 training videos and four short films regarding care and protection of domestic animals. “I write scripts, make videos and short films on Sundays and other holidays,” he added.
Some of his short films include Veedu Pulirajalantodu, Na Gorle Manda Sallagunda, Neti lega duda and Repati Padi Aavu. 

