Bommala Koluvu tradition brings big business to Kondapalli toy-makers

VIJAYAWADA: The lockdown-hit Kondapalli toy-makers have started getting orders thanks to the tradition of organising Bommala Koluvu during Sankranti festivities. Even after lifting of the Covid-induced lockdown in a phased manner, the traditional craftsmen of Kondapalli are yet to come out of the crisis as their products fall in non-essential goods category.

“We incurred a huge loss due to the lockdown. It took months for the markets to reopen as toys do not fall in essential commodities category. After reopening of the markets, the raw material required for making wooden toys was not available locally due to nonresumption of the interstate transportation,” said Dharanikota Nagesh, a craftsman. Another craftsman Durga Prasad said that though they started getting orders from November they were not even 30 per cent of what they would usually get.

“We are hopeful of revival of our business during Sankranti as people organise Bommala Koluvu as per tradition during festivities. I received nearly 80 orders in the past few days. I have to make and deliver over 500 small and big toys. Now, we have started earning at least 70 to 80 per cent of what we used to before the Covid-19 pandemic,” said Nagesh.

Craftsmen hope to reap profit

“The orders in hand will fetch me a few lakhs of rupees income. Though the quantum of business is less compared to what we used to get during Sankranti in normal times, we are hopeful of reaping profit,” said a toy-maker. Another artisan who used to do `5 lakh business during Sankranti in normal times, said that he got orders which will fetch him `3 lakh. They are hopeful that their business flourish again once they start getting orders from e-commerce platforms, which market Kondapalli toys.