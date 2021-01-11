STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Bommala Koluvu tradition brings big business to Kondapalli toy-makers

The lockdown-hit Kondapalli toy-makers have started getting orders thanks to the tradition of organising Bommala Koluvu during Sankranti festivities.

Published: 11th January 2021 08:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th January 2021 08:54 AM   |  A+A-

By Ritika arun vaishali
Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The lockdown-hit Kondapalli toy-makers have started getting orders thanks to the tradition of organising Bommala Koluvu during Sankranti festivities. Even after lifting of the Covid-induced lockdown in a phased manner, the traditional craftsmen of Kondapalli are yet to come out of the crisis as their products fall in non-essential goods category.

“We incurred a huge loss due to the lockdown. It took months for the markets to reopen as toys do not fall in essential commodities category. After reopening of the markets, the raw material required for making wooden toys was not available locally due to nonresumption of the interstate transportation,” said Dharanikota Nagesh, a craftsman. Another craftsman Durga Prasad said that though they started getting orders from November they were not even 30 per cent of what they would usually get.

“We are hopeful of revival of our business during Sankranti as people organise Bommala Koluvu as per tradition during festivities. I received nearly 80 orders in the past few days. I have to make and deliver over 500 small and big toys. Now, we have started earning at least 70 to 80 per cent of what we used to before the Covid-19 pandemic,” said Nagesh.

Craftsmen hope to reap profit

“The orders in hand will fetch me a few lakhs of rupees income. Though the quantum of business is less compared to what we used to get during Sankranti in normal times, we are hopeful of reaping profit,” said a toy-maker. Another artisan who used to do `5 lakh business during Sankranti in normal times, said that he got orders which will fetch him `3 lakh. They are hopeful that their business flourish again once they start getting orders from e-commerce platforms, which market Kondapalli toys.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kondapalli toy-makers
India Matters
The research gains importance as people often tend to inhale quickly and hold their breath to avoid taking in the virus in crowded areas (File picture of a crowd in Chennai)
Holding your breath may increase chances of contracting Covid: IIT Madras study
Image used for representational purpose
WhatsApp privacy row: Invite links appear on Google, calls to boycott grow louder
Supreme Court (File Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Supreme Court to pass order on pleas challenging farm laws on January 12
Ravindra Jadeja bats during play on day three of the third cricket test between India and Australia at the Sydney. (Photo | AP)
Ravindra Jadeja unlikely for England Tests as India sweat on Bumrah, Ashwin

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson watches as junior sister Susan Cole is injected with the Oxford-AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine. (Photo | AP)
COVID19: Due to heavy caseload, mass vaccination centres open across UK
Supporters gather during a rally supporting President Trump at the Minnesota Capitol, Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021 in St. Paul, Minn. (Photo | AP)
US Capitol Violence: Police were 'left naked' against rioters, report shows authorities' negligence
Gallery
The Kerala government on Monday announced movie theatres in the state will be exempted from paying entertainment tax till March 2021, taking into consideration the difficulties faced by the industry due to the pandemic outbreak. Following the announcement
Mohanlal to Dulquer Salmaan, Malayalam filmstars thank CM Pinarayi Vijayan for 'standing with movie industry'
It was a memorable day for Indian cricket as Ravichandran Ashwin and Hanuma Vihari showed great resilience against the hosts as the duo batted with grit and determination to keep denying Australia a chance to clean up the Indian lower-order. A historic dr
India vs Australia: Indian fans are fuming on Twitter after drawn Sydney Test, these are the reasons
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp