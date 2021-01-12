SEC suspends joint director for taking leave sans informing, ahead of local body polls in Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: State Election Commissioner (SEC) Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar on Monday dismissed SEC joint director G V Sai Prasad over going on leave at the crucial time when the commission announced the local body elections. The State Election Commissioner mentioned that Sai Prasad has placed a leave letter for a month and deserted his station without intimation despite being the senior-most functionary after the Secretary and vested with the administration duties of the Commission.

The State Election Commissioner felt that Sai Prasad had violated the rule of law after the election process began. These acts of omission are in complete breach of the code of conduct and unbecoming of a public servant who has allegiance to the Constitution as well as the election laws.

Further, the official had tried to influence all employees, by misusing his authority, to have them apply for leave en masse to paralyse the functioning of the commission, the SEC stated in its proceedings“Under the circumstances, the Commission invokes the plenary powers vested with it vide Article 243K read with Article 324 of Constitution of India to summarily discharge Sai Prasad from the services of the Commission to safeguard the integrity of the ongoing election process in the State,” the SEC said. The joint director will not be entitled for any terminal benefits and is barred from entering any other government service either directly or indirectly, the SEC said.