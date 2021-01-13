Andhra Pradesh government urged to save Ongole breed bull

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Krishna District Central Cooperative Bank (KDCC) chairman and YSRC leader Yarlagadda Venkata Rao has urged the government to take steps for saving the Ongole breed bull from extinction. He participated in the valedictory session of the five-day Bull Strength Show organised at the VR Siddhartha College Grounds here on Tuesday.

Speaking on the occasion, Venkata Rao said that a few decades ago, Ongole breed bull has more value than a premium car. But, now the breed is on the verge of extinction in the State, while Brazil is making profits by selling its meat. Steps should be taken by the TTD in effectively implementing the ‘Gudiko Gomata’ with Ongole breed cows across 30,000 temples in the State, he said.

“We are requesting the government to door deliver quality semen on the lines of ration supply and help farmers in raising bulls and cows,” he said. Earlier in the day, Nirmalanandanatha Swamiji of Adichunchanagiri Math at Chikkaballapura and Advisor to Government Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy witnessed the bull strength show.