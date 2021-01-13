Andhra Pradesh HC defers hearing on SEC plea challenging panchayat poll suspension 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Tuesday deferred hearing of the petition filed by State Election Commissioner Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar challenging the verdict by a single judge bench suspending the panchayat poll schedule.

Dealing with the petition, the division bench of Justice U Durgaprasad Rao and Justice Krishna Mohan opined that there was no urgency in hearing the petition and adjourned it to January 18.

Once the High Court resumes functioning after vacation, the petition will be taken up for hearing by the regular bench. The arguments by the petitioner’s counsel that suspending the election schedule will hamper preparation of electoral rolls and the government may introduce schemes to influence voters as the model code of conduct is not in force, were not taken into consideration by the court.

Appearing for the State government, Advocate General S Sriram said the revised voter list from the Election Commission of India will be received on January 15 and the same will be handed over to the State Election Commission on January 22. The bench pointed out that as per the Supreme Court’s order, any new scheme can be taken up only after obtaining permission from the election commission, hence it need not have any apprehensions.

The bench said in case any new programmes were taken up to influence the voters, the same could be brought to the notice of the court during the hearing on January 18. Further, in its orders, the bench included the argument of the AG that the government will not raise any objection if the division bench sets aside the ruling of the single judge bench citing preparation of electoral rolls as a reason.

Earlier, SEC Ramesh Kumar met Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan at the Raj Bhavan to explain the latest developments with regard to panchayat polls. He is learnt to have explained the need for conducting the elections, and the High Court order stalling polls.